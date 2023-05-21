Subscribe
BTCC / Snetterton Race report

BTCC Snetterton: Sutton pips Hill in tight finish in opener

Ash Sutton fended off a late charge from Jake Hill to take victory in the first British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Snetterton.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Race winner Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Despite running the medium ‘prime’ tyre, Sutton’s Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST cruised away from the soft-shod West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sports of Colin Turkington and Hill in the opening stages.

But once Hill got through to second place, the gap was slashed and Sutton had to defend every corner perfectly in the final couple of miles to take the victory.

While Sutton made a good start, front-row partner Tom Ingram was slow away in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, and was then shuffled wide at the Wilson hairpin to drop to sixth.

Sutton led by 2.264 seconds at the end of the opening lap from Turkington, and built that to beyond 3s after three laps.

Turkington began trimming the gap, but in turn had Hill and Ingram – now back up to fourth – gaining on him by the halfway point of the race.

Turkington had to defend for a while, allowing Sutton to build his margin once more, before the race appeared to stabilise once again.

Then Hill homed in on Turkington once more, and on the ninth lap of 12 he drew alongside the four-time champion on the back straight.

Hill had two wheels forced onto the grass as they ran side by side, but kept his foot in and swept around the outside of the sister BMW into the esses to wrest second position.

Race winner Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

With three laps to go, Hill was 2.416s adrift of Sutton, but he smashed the gap – setting a purple sector one as late as the penultimate lap – and by halfway round the final tour he was in Sutton’s slipstream, finishing just 0.270s adrift.

“We had to pounce at the start,” said Sutton. “We know how long it takes rear-wheel-drive cars to get their tyres up to temperature, especially on the softs they have to be cautious.

“So I had to drive the first three laps as a qualifying session and that’s where I got the gap.

“But one more lap, and maybe Jakey boy would’ve got me.”

Ingram, who has been unwell this weekend, was also on the softs and claimed fourth behind Turkington.

Some way adrift, Adam Morgan and Stephen Jelley made it four soft-Goodyear-shod WSR BMWs in the top six, with Jelley latching onto his team-mate’s bumper as they crossed the line.

This duo moved up a spot when the luckless Ricky Collard pulled his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla off the track out of fifth place on lap five with an apparent technical problem.

Dan Rowbottom was the leading hard-tyred runner and took a distant seventh in his Motorbase Ford, while Josh Cook, also on the hards, was a lonely eighth at the wheel of the lead BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R.

From the back of the grid, Dan Cammish – on hard rubber – got into the top 10 before he came up against a doughty Rory Butcher.

The Speedworks Toyota driver’s defence stymied the progress of Cammish, who eventually even lost 10th spot to the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Aron Taylor-Smith, and has conceded the championship lead to team-mate Sutton.

BTCC Snetterton - Race 1 results (12 laps)

Cla   Driver   Car / Engine  Gap 
1 Ash Sutton Ford  
2 Jake Hill BMW 0.270
3 Colin Turkington BMW 3.553
4 Tom Ingram Hyundai 4.541
5 Adam Morgan BMW 12.961
6 Stephen Jelley BMW 13.177
7 Dan Rowbottom Ford 24.648
8 Josh Cook Honda 29.285
9 Rory Butcher Toyota 32.283
10 Árón T.-Smith Vauxhall/TOCA 32.562
11 Dan Cammish Ford 33.619
12 Ronan Pearson Hyundai 34.895
13 Sam Osborne Ford 34.897
14 George Gamble Toyota 40.414
15 Dan Lloyd Cupra/TOCA 42.828
16 Bobby Thompson Cupra/TOCA 42.950
17 Mikey Doble Vauxhall/TOCA 43.591
18 Andrew Watson Vauxhall/TOCA 43.899
19 Aiden Moffat Honda 48.238
20 Dexter Patterson Cupra/TOCA 48.429
21 Jack Butel Cupra/TOCA 49.702
22 Will Powell Honda 57.327
23 Nicolas Hamilton Cupra/TOCA 57.986
24 Tom Chilton Hyundai 1'02.401
25 Jade Edwards Cupra/TOCA 1'03.750
26 Nick Halstead Hyundai 1'12.115
 
(5) Ricky Collard Toyota Retirement
