BTCC Snetterton: Hill takes pole from Sutton
Jake Hill came out on top of a thrilling battle with Ash Sutton for pole position in a fast-drying British Touring Car Championship qualifying session at Snetterton.
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Bobby Thompson, Team BMW
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
BTCC Snetterton Qualifying result
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|24
|BMW 330e M Sport
|5
|
2'00.876
|88.422
|2
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|1
|Ford Focus ST
|4
|
+0.805
2'01.681
|0.805
|87.837
|3
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|33
|BMW 330e M Sport
|5
|
+0.991
2'01.867
|0.186
|87.702
|4
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|27
|Ford Focus ST
|4
|
+1.547
2'02.423
|0.556
|87.304
|5
|
B. Thompson Zeus Cloud Racing with WSR
|19
|BMW 330e M Sport
|4
|
+1.684
2'02.560
|0.137
|87.207
|6
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|66
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|4
|
+2.553
2'03.429
|0.869
|86.593
