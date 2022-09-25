Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win Next / BTCC Silverstone: Ingram narrows points gap to Sutton with win
BTCC / Silverstone (National) Race report

BTCC Silverstone: Hill repays the favour on Butcher to win Race 2

Jake Hill moved himself to just two points off the British Touring Car Championship points lead by defeating Rory Butcher in the second race at Silverstone.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Silverstone: Hill repays the favour on Butcher to win Race 2

Once again, Butcher made the most of his front-wheel-drive Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport warming up its front tyres quicker than the rear-driven BMWs can get heat into their Goodyears, and he was 1.211 seconds in front by the end of the opening lap.

This time, it was his brother-in-law Gordon Shedden who had stolen into second place, the Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R making an inspired dive inside the BMWs of Hill and Morgan into Brooklands on the opening lap.

Hill claimed second place from Shedden on the fourth lap, and at this point he was 1.320s adrift of the leading Toyota.

By the following tour he had eroded this to under a second, and then the safety car emerged due to Dexter Patterson’s Laser Tools Racing Infiniti getting shunted into the gravel on the exit of Luffield.

Three laps after the restart, Hill forced Butcher to defend into Brooklands and then into Luffield – Hill then got a cutback on the exit and was able to complete the move into Copse as the West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport sailed into the lead.

Hill had built his advantage up to almost 1.5s when the safety car emerged again, after Ricky Collard, who had been running ninth in the second of the Speedworks Toyotas, pulled off into the Copse gravel trap with a fire under the bonnet.

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330e M Sport

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Hill caught Butcher napping on the restart with five laps remaining, nailing it on the entry to Brooklands so that he was over 1s ahead as they crossed the timing line.

As he had done before the second safety car, Butcher had to defend with all his might from Shedden to win the all-Scottish fight for second, and finished 2.092s adrift of the victorious Hill.

“It’s just such a nice feeling,” said Hill. “I was so cautious coming into this weekend, because I didn’t think the car would be where we wanted it to be pace-wise.

“Craig [Porley, Hill’s engineer who is suffering pneumonia] continues to send his support from his hospital bed, and I’m so grateful to the whole team.

“I really love racing Rory – he’s always really good to me and vice versa.”

Points leader Ash Sutton and title rival Tom Ingram made it a four-way scrap for second in the second half of the race.

Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N frequently nibbled at the rear bumper of Sutton’s Motorbase Performance Ford Focus, but there was no way through.

Morgan came home sixth ahead of the second Motorbase Ford of Dan Cammish, while Josh Cook brought his BTC Racing Honda to the finish in eighth place and was drawn on reversed-grid pole.

Rounding out the top 10 were the Team Hard Cupras of Bobby Thompson and Aron Taylor-Smith.

Pre-weekend points leader Colin Turkington claimed 13th from 27th on the grid in his WSR BMW, and has dropped to fourth in the rankings.

Sutton now leads by two points from Hill, 11 from Ingram and 14 from Turkington.

BTCC Silverstone - Race 2 Results

 Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps   Time   Gap 
1 Jake Hill BMW 25 27'09.022  
2 Rory Butcher Toyota/TOCA 25 27'11.114 2.092
3 Gordon Shedden Honda 25 27'11.474 2.452
4 Ash Sutton Ford 25 27'11.908 2.886
5 Tom Ingram Hyundai 25 27'12.100 3.078
6 Adam Morgan BMW 25 27'12.434 3.412
7 Dan Cammish Ford 25 27'13.211 4.189
8 Josh Cook Honda/TOCA 25 27'13.890 4.868
9 Bobby Thompson Cupra/TOCA 25 27'14.919 5.897
10 Árón T.-Smith Cupra/TOCA 25 27'15.890 6.868
11 Ollie Jackson Ford 25 27'17.140 8.118
12 Tom Chilton Hyundai 25 27'17.471 8.449
13 Colin Turkington BMW 25 27'17.625 8.603
14 Stephen Jelley BMW 25 27'17.947 8.925
15 Dan Lloyd Hyundai 25 27'18.022 9.000
16 Aiden Moffat Infiniti/TOCA 25 27'20.834 11.812
17 Jason Plato Honda/TOCA 25 27'22.002 12.980
18 Dan Rowbottom Honda 25 27'22.661 13.639
19 Michael Crees Vauxhall/TOCA 25 27'22.907 13.885
20 George Gamble BMW 25 27'23.252 14.230
21 Ash Hand Vauxhall/TOCA 25 27'24.311 15.289
22 Jack Butel Hyundai 25 27'24.491 15.469
23 Sam Osborne Ford 25 27'25.565 16.543
24 Jade Edwards Honda/TOCA 25 27'28.167 19.145
25 Will Powell Cupra/TOCA 25 27'29.750 20.728
26 Rick Parfitt Infiniti/TOCA 25 27'31.190 22.168
 
(9) Ricky Collard Toyota/TOCA 16 16'48.081 Retirement
(28) Nicolas Hamilton Cupra/TOCA 12 13'49.364 Retirement
(24) Dexter Patterson Infiniti/TOCA 4 4'06.050 Retirement
shares
comments
BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win
Previous article

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win
Next article

BTCC Silverstone: Ingram narrows points gap to Sutton with win

BTCC Silverstone: Ingram narrows points gap to Sutton with win
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Silverstone: Ingram narrows points gap to Sutton with win Silverstone (National)
BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Ingram narrows points gap to Sutton with win

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win Silverstone (National)
BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

BTCC Silverstone: Ingram narrows points gap to Sutton with win
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Ingram narrows points gap to Sutton with win

Tom Ingram beat Ash Sutton to victory in the final race of the day in the penultimate round of the British Touring Car Championship at Silverstone.

BTCC Silverstone: Hill repays the favour on Butcher to win Race 2
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Hill repays the favour on Butcher to win Race 2

Jake Hill moved himself to just two points off the British Touring Car Championship points lead by defeating Rory Butcher in the second race at Silverstone.

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win

Rory Butcher soaked up massive pressure from Jake Hill to take his first victory of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship season in the opening race of the penultimate round at Silverstone.

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher claims pole for Toyota
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher claims pole for Toyota

Rory Butcher claimed pole position for the penultimate round of the British Touring Car Championship on a Silverstone circuit where he and the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport dominated in 2021.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.