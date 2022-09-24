Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / BTCC Silverstone: Morgan heads BMW 1-2-3 in practice Next / BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win
BTCC / Silverstone (National) News

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher claims pole for Toyota

Rory Butcher claimed pole position for the penultimate round of the British Touring Car Championship on a Silverstone circuit where he and the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport dominated in 2021.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Silverstone: Butcher claims pole for Toyota

Butcher set the time 10 minutes into the session – he picked up a tow from Ash Hand in the middle sector, but then lost time behind the Vauxhall in the final portion of the lap, and they both had to pass a slower car at Luffield.

Despite this, it was enough for the Scot to beat Jake Hill’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport to pole by 0.037 seconds.

“I didn’t know whether pole was going to happen in that session,” said Butcher, who was allowed 7.5 seconds of the maximum possible 15s hybrid boost per lap.

“Last year I didn’t receive a tow, but today I did – I had to be quite strategic.

“The car was amazing – it reminded me of last year. I’ve had a whole season of no pole positions, but we’re back.”

Rory Butcher celebrates pole position at Silverstone

Rory Butcher celebrates pole position at Silverstone

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

Hill was part of a WSR drafting troupe in the first half of the session with team-mates Colin Turkington and Stephen Jelley.

There was a mid-session red flag to retrieve the stranded Ciceley Motorsport BMW of the luckless George Gamble, who had parked by the bridge on the Wellington Straight.

Hill went it alone after this and, on 4.5s of hybrid, he improved his previous best, but not by enough to improve upon his second place.

Similarly, free practice topper Adam Morgan was third at the break in his Ciceley BMW, then improved his time, but remained in the same position, on the full 15s boost.

Morgan recorded no fewer than seven laps within 0.2s of Butcher’s pole time, suggesting he is in good shape for Sunday’s races.

Tom Ingram was fourth at the time of the red flag at the wheel of his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N (3s of hybrid).

After the session restarted, Ingram lost that position to Dan Cammish’s Motorbase Performance Ford Focus, only to snatch it back with three minutes remaining.

Cammish, who scored a breakthrough Ford win at Thruxton last time out, ended up fifth, while Ricky Collard continued his strong day in the second Speedworks Toyota to qualify sixth.

Cammish played the team game to tow around team-mate Ash Sutton, who had 1.5s of hybrid per lap, and ended up seventh. The reigning champion will share the fourth row with the Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R of fellow three-time title winner Gordon Shedden.

Dan Lloyd improved to ninth late on in his Excelr8 Hyundai, knocking championship leader Turkington – who had no hybrid use allowed – down to 10th.

Just behind 11th-placed Jelley, outside title contender Josh Cook placed his BTC Racing Honda 12th after an engine change this morning.

Qualifying results:

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time  Gap
1 Rory Butcher Toyota/TOCA 57.374 -
2 24  Jake Hill BMW 57.411 0.037
3 33  Adam Morgan BMW 57.462 0.088
4 80  Tom Ingram Hyundai 57.497 0.123
5 Dan Cammish Ford 57.504 0.130
6 21  Ricky Collard Toyota/TOCA 57.513 0.139
7 Ash Sutton Ford 57.563 0.189
8 52  Gordon Shedden Honda 57.610 0.236
9 123  Dan Lloyd Hyundai 57.674 0.300
10 50  Colin Turkington BMW 57.685 0.311
11 12  Stephen Jelley BMW 57.724 0.350
12 66  Josh Cook Honda/TOCA 57.759 0.385
13 48  Ollie Jackson Ford 57.780 0.406
14 Tom Chilton Hyundai 57.784 0.410
15 97  Ash Hand Vauxhall/TOCA 57.789 0.415
16 19  Bobby Thompson Cupra/TOCA 57.801 0.427
17 42  George Gamble BMW 57.839 0.465
18 96  Jack Butel Hyundai 57.866 0.492
19 11  Jason Plato Honda/TOCA 57.898 0.524
20 777  Michael Crees Vauxhall/TOCA 57.916 0.542
21 32  Dan Rowbottom Honda 57.918 0.544
22 17  Dexter Patterson Infiniti/TOCA 57.934 0.560
23 40  Árón T.-Smith Cupra/TOCA 57.974 0.600
24 16  Aiden Moffat Infiniti/TOCA 58.042 0.668
25 99  Jade Edwards Honda/TOCA 58.202 0.828
26 77  Sam Osborne Ford 58.256 0.882
27 28  Nicolas Hamilton Cupra/TOCA 58.621 1.247
28 20  Will Powell Cupra/TOCA 58.843 1.469
29 62  Rick Parfitt Infiniti/TOCA 59.030 1.656
shares
comments
BTCC Silverstone: Morgan heads BMW 1-2-3 in practice
Previous article

BTCC Silverstone: Morgan heads BMW 1-2-3 in practice
Next article

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Silverstone: Hill repays the favour on Butcher to win Race 2 Silverstone (National)
BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Hill repays the favour on Butcher to win Race 2

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win Silverstone (National)
BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

BTCC Silverstone: Hill repays the favour on Butcher to win Race 2
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Hill repays the favour on Butcher to win Race 2

Jake Hill moved himself to just two points off the British Touring Car Championship points lead by defeating Rory Butcher in the second race at Silverstone.

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher holds off Hill for Race 1 win

Rory Butcher soaked up massive pressure from Jake Hill to take his first victory of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship season in the opening race of the penultimate round at Silverstone.

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher claims pole for Toyota
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Butcher claims pole for Toyota

Rory Butcher claimed pole position for the penultimate round of the British Touring Car Championship on a Silverstone circuit where he and the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport dominated in 2021.

BTCC Silverstone: Morgan heads BMW 1-2-3 in practice
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Morgan heads BMW 1-2-3 in practice

Multiple British Touring Car Championship race winner Adam Morgan stole the thunder of the 2022 title contenders by topping free practice for the penultimate round at Silverstone.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.