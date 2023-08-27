BTCC Donington Park: Sutton wins opener as Ingram pips Hill
Ash Sutton extended his British Touring Car Championship lead with a crushing victory in wet conditions in the first race of the Donington Park Grand Prix circuit round.
The three-time champion worked his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST around the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of reigning title holder Tom Ingram on the second lap, and disappeared into the distance.
But Ingram placed his car perfectly over the final tour; Hill tried the long way round the final Goddards hairpin, the two cars brushed panels as they raced to the line, and Ingram held on by a mere 0.049s.
After the race, Ingram was then given a 0.5s penalty for ‘not leaving a cars [sic] width to the edge of the circuit’ while Hill attempted to pass him, dropping him to third behind the BMW driver.
Sutton had qualified on pole, but a poor getaway allowed fellow front-row starter Ingram in front, while third-on-grid Ricky Collard also got ahead of the Ford in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla.
Ingram got a bit of a slide on at the Old Hairpin, and this appeared to check Collard’s momentum, allowing Sutton to accelerate ahead of the Toyota and into second place.
One and a half laps later, Sutton got down the inside of Ingram at the Melbourne hairpin to grab the lead.
Sutton set a succession of fastest laps as he built up his advantage, and eventually crossed the line 7.178 seconds to the good.
“I couldn’t afford to back off because then you make mistakes; you have to stay in the zone,” said Sutton.
“As we saw at Knockhill race three in the rain, this car’s so good it’s like someone’s cut a groove in the track and away we go.
“I cocked the start up so I had to fight for it, but once I got ahead I got my head down and I was away.”
Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 Hyundai i30 N Fastback
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
With the victory in no doubt, attentions turned to Hill, who started ninth thanks to a three-place grid penalty.
The diminutive Kentishman lost time in the first couple of laps embroiled in an unruly mob, and was even down to 10th by the end of lap two.
Once he had wriggled through that scrum and into eighth place, Hill began to hunt down the cars in front.
On lap five he grabbed seventh place off team-mate Adam Morgan into Coppice, then gained on the group ahead.
Hill got past Josh Cook’s One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R on the straight after Coppice on the ninth lap of 14 to snatch sixth; one lap later he went past Aron Taylor-Smith’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra at Coppice for fifth; next time around he nabbed fourth at the same spot from team-mate Colin Turkington; and then on the following tour he did it again to relieve Collard of third.
There were now just over two laps remaining for Hill to catch runner-up Ingram. With a flapping rear bumper, legacy of early-race contact with Dan Rowbottom, Hill had been setting quicker late-race laptimes than Sutton, and he was with the Hyundai in little more than a lap.
But Ingram placed his car perfectly over the final tour; Hill tried the long way round the final Goddards hairpin, the two cars brushed panels as they raced to the line, and Ingram held on by a mere 0.049s.
Behind Collard, Turkington, Taylor-Smith and Cook, Rowbottom’s Motorbase Ford and Andrew Watson’s PMR Vauxhall were running very quickly late in the race. The bearded Midlander and bespectacled Northern Irishman caught the group ahead, but no positions changed hands.
Tom Chilton completed the top 10 in his Excelr8 Hyundai.
BTCC Donington Park Race 1 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|A. Sutton Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|14
|24'26.799
|20
|2
|T. Ingram Tom Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|14
|+7.178
|7.178
|17
|3
|J. Hill Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|+7.227
|0.049
|15
|4
|R. Collard Ricky Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|14
|+8.934
|1.707
|13
|5
|C. Turkington Colin Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|+9.636
|0.702
|11
|6
|A. Taylor-Smith Aron Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|14
|+11.987
|2.351
|10
|7
|J. Cook Josh Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|14
|+12.662
|0.675
|9
|8
|D. Rowbottom Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|14
|+13.229
|0.567
|8
|9
|A. Watson Andrew Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|14
|+14.010
|0.781
|7
|10
|T. Chilton Tom Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|14
|+20.666
|6.656
|6
|11
|R. Butcher Rory Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|14
|+23.698
|3.032
|5
|12
|A. Morgan Adam Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|+25.616
|1.918
|4
|13
|
G. Gamble George Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|14
|+26.082
|0.466
|3
|14
|
R. Pearson Ronan Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|14
|+27.120
|1.038
|2
|15
|S. Osborne Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|14
|+28.058
|0.938
|1
|16
|
M. Doble Mikey Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|14
|+34.692
|6.634
|17
|D. Lloyd Daniel Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|Cupra León
|14
|+35.120
|0.428
|18
|A. Moffat Aiden Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|14
|+37.900
|2.780
|19
|S. Jelley Stephen Jelley Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|+38.057
|0.157
|20
|
M. Crees Michael Crees BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Cupra León
|14
|+39.120
|1.063
|21
|
D. Patterson Dexter Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|14
|+39.698
|0.578
|22
|
D. De Daryl De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|14
|+40.164
|0.466
|23
|
J. Butel Jack Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra León
|14
|+46.346
|6.182
|24
|
N. Halstead Nick Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|14
|+47.346
|1.000
|25
|
J. Edwards Jade Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|13
|1 lap
|View full results
Latest news
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.