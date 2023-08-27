Subscribe
BTCC / Donington Grand Prix Circuit News

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram turns the tables on Sutton in race two

Reigning champion Tom Ingram turned the tables on Ash Sutton to take victory in the second British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Donington Park.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Ingram worked his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N ahead of the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST of Sutton on the fourth lap of 14, and stayed in front until the end of the race.

Sutton appeared to make a decent getaway, with front-row partner Jake Hill unable to get his rear-wheel-drive, West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport ahead of the Ford.

Ingram got alongside Hill down the Craner Curves, and was able to make his way up into second place by claiming the inside line for the Old Hairpin.

Usually, Sutton would accelerate away from the pack, but on this occasion Ingram wasted no time in latching onto his rear bumper.

The move for the lead started on the inside of Redgate, and the duo ran side by side on the Craners before Ingram went in front at the Old Hairpin.

Sutton attempted to fight back at McLeans, but the Hyundai driver shut the door.

Even after this Sutton refused to give up, and the closeness of the action up front allowed the BMWs of Hill and Colin Turkington to catch up and make it a four-car train at the front.

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

But this changed on the ninth lap – Ingram set the fastest lap and suddenly pulled out a 1.953s advantage, and Sutton, now suffering from a long brake pedal, had Hill swarming all over him.

While Ingram went on to win by 2.831s, Sutton had to use all his nous to keep Hill behind.

Hill was peeved with Sutton’s strong defence, while the championship leader said: “The [brake] pedal kept hitting the deck and I remember Dan’s incident [after team-mate Cammish’s free practice shunt].

“I’ve never suffered brake fade like that before. The poor old engine had a hard time helping me slow down.”

Ingram was delighted with a genuine race victory.

“We were quick in the dry yesterday, and qualifying didn’t give us a true reflection of our pace, because this fat, squidgy thing in the cockpit messed it up,” he said.

“The car felt alive, absolutely alive – I said over the radio that this is how I remember it. We’ve lacked some pace this year, but this time it was outrageous. It’s nice to have the old chariot back.”

Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Behind fourth-placed Turkington, Josh Cook had a lonely run to fifth spot in his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R, with Ricky Collard (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla) and Dan Rowbottom (Motorbase Ford) next up.

A ferocious paint-swapping battle for eighth, between two chaps who are the mildest mannered out of the cockpit, ended up in favour of Speedworks Toyota man Rory Butcher from WSR BMW racer Adam Morgan, with Aron Taylor-Smith completing the top 10 in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.

Tom Chilton was 11th in his Excelr8 Hyundai, while 12th-placed Dan Lloyd was drawn on reversed-grid pole in his Team Hard Cupra Leon.

BTCC Donington Park race two results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom T. Ingram Tom Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8   Hyundai i30N 14 22'10.551       20
2 United Kingdom A. Sutton Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 14 2.831       17
3 United Kingdom J. Hill Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 14 3.045 0.214     15
4 United Kingdom C. Turkington Colin Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 14 3.638 0.593     13
5 United Kingdom J. Cook Josh Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing   Honda Civic Type R 14 8.016 4.378     11
6 United Kingdom R. Collard Ricky Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 14 11.577 3.561     10
7 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 14 12.157 0.580     9
8 United Kingdom R. Butcher Rory Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 14 19.757 7.600     8
9 United Kingdom A. Morgan Adam Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 14 20.487 0.730     7
10 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Aron Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 14 21.273 0.786     6
11 United Kingdom T. Chilton Tom Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8   Hyundai i30N 14 22.123 0.850     5
12 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Daniel Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils   Cupra León 14 23.196 1.073     4
13 United Kingdom S. Jelley Stephen Jelley Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 14 23.544 0.348     3
14
R. Pearson Ronan Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
   Hyundai i30N 14 24.300 0.756     2
15 United Kingdom S. Osborne Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 14 25.684 1.384     1
16 United Kingdom A. Watson Andrew Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 14 26.896 1.212      
17
D. Patterson Dexter Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 14 30.621 3.725      
18
M. Doble Mikey Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 14 35.577 4.956      
19
M. Crees Michael Crees BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
   Cupra León 14 37.980 2.403      
20
N. Halstead Nick Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
   Hyundai i30N 14 42.545 4.565      
21
G. Gamble George Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 13 1 lap        
22
J. Edwards Jade Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 13 1 lap        
23 United Kingdom A. Moffat Aiden Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing   Honda Civic Type R 9 5 laps        
24
D. De Daryl De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
   Cupra León 8 6 laps        
25
J. Butel Jack Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
   Cupra León 0          
View full results  
