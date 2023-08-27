BTCC Donington Park: Ingram turns the tables on Sutton in race two
Reigning champion Tom Ingram turned the tables on Ash Sutton to take victory in the second British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Donington Park.
Ingram worked his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N ahead of the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST of Sutton on the fourth lap of 14, and stayed in front until the end of the race.
Sutton appeared to make a decent getaway, with front-row partner Jake Hill unable to get his rear-wheel-drive, West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport ahead of the Ford.
Ingram got alongside Hill down the Craner Curves, and was able to make his way up into second place by claiming the inside line for the Old Hairpin.
Usually, Sutton would accelerate away from the pack, but on this occasion Ingram wasted no time in latching onto his rear bumper.
The move for the lead started on the inside of Redgate, and the duo ran side by side on the Craners before Ingram went in front at the Old Hairpin.
Sutton attempted to fight back at McLeans, but the Hyundai driver shut the door.
Even after this Sutton refused to give up, and the closeness of the action up front allowed the BMWs of Hill and Colin Turkington to catch up and make it a four-car train at the front.
Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
But this changed on the ninth lap – Ingram set the fastest lap and suddenly pulled out a 1.953s advantage, and Sutton, now suffering from a long brake pedal, had Hill swarming all over him.
While Ingram went on to win by 2.831s, Sutton had to use all his nous to keep Hill behind.
Hill was peeved with Sutton’s strong defence, while the championship leader said: “The [brake] pedal kept hitting the deck and I remember Dan’s incident [after team-mate Cammish’s free practice shunt].
“I’ve never suffered brake fade like that before. The poor old engine had a hard time helping me slow down.”
Ingram was delighted with a genuine race victory.
“We were quick in the dry yesterday, and qualifying didn’t give us a true reflection of our pace, because this fat, squidgy thing in the cockpit messed it up,” he said.
“The car felt alive, absolutely alive – I said over the radio that this is how I remember it. We’ve lacked some pace this year, but this time it was outrageous. It’s nice to have the old chariot back.”
Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Behind fourth-placed Turkington, Josh Cook had a lonely run to fifth spot in his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R, with Ricky Collard (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla) and Dan Rowbottom (Motorbase Ford) next up.
A ferocious paint-swapping battle for eighth, between two chaps who are the mildest mannered out of the cockpit, ended up in favour of Speedworks Toyota man Rory Butcher from WSR BMW racer Adam Morgan, with Aron Taylor-Smith completing the top 10 in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.
Tom Chilton was 11th in his Excelr8 Hyundai, while 12th-placed Dan Lloyd was drawn on reversed-grid pole in his Team Hard Cupra Leon.
BTCC Donington Park race two results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|T. Ingram Tom Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|14
|22'10.551
|20
|2
|A. Sutton Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|14
|2.831
|17
|3
|J. Hill Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|3.045
|0.214
|15
|4
|C. Turkington Colin Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|3.638
|0.593
|13
|5
|J. Cook Josh Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|14
|8.016
|4.378
|11
|6
|R. Collard Ricky Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|14
|11.577
|3.561
|10
|7
|D. Rowbottom Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|14
|12.157
|0.580
|9
|8
|R. Butcher Rory Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|14
|19.757
|7.600
|8
|9
|A. Morgan Adam Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|20.487
|0.730
|7
|10
|A. Taylor-Smith Aron Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|14
|21.273
|0.786
|6
|11
|T. Chilton Tom Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|14
|22.123
|0.850
|5
|12
|D. Lloyd Daniel Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|Cupra León
|14
|23.196
|1.073
|4
|13
|S. Jelley Stephen Jelley Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|23.544
|0.348
|3
|14
|
R. Pearson Ronan Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|14
|24.300
|0.756
|2
|15
|S. Osborne Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|14
|25.684
|1.384
|1
|16
|A. Watson Andrew Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|14
|26.896
|1.212
|17
|
D. Patterson Dexter Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|14
|30.621
|3.725
|18
|
M. Doble Mikey Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|14
|35.577
|4.956
|19
|
M. Crees Michael Crees BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Cupra León
|14
|37.980
|2.403
|20
|
N. Halstead Nick Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|14
|42.545
|4.565
|21
|
G. Gamble George Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|13
|1 lap
|22
|
J. Edwards Jade Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|13
|1 lap
|23
|A. Moffat Aiden Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|9
|5 laps
|24
|
D. De Daryl De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|Cupra León
|8
|6 laps
|25
|
J. Butel Jack Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra León
|0
|View full results
Latest news
Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit
Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit
Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR
Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR
Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review
Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review
Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated
Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.