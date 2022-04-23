Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The five BTCC plotlines to follow in 2022
BTCC / Donington Park Practice report

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram’s Hyundai tops practice with lap record pace

British Touring Car Championship nearly-man Tom Ingram set a superb lap to top free practice for the opening round of the 2022 series at Donington Park.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Donington Park: Ingram’s Hyundai tops practice with lap record pace

Ingram whizzed his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N around the Leicestershire parkland venue in 1m08.792s during the early-morning 40-minute session.

That was just below the qualifying lap record despite the 70kg increase in base weight of the cars due to the implementation of the new hybrid systems, and put him on top of the times by a massive 0.368 seconds.

Ingram also set a 1m09.154s that was quicker than the best anyone else could manage, which was the 1m09.160s of BTCC returnee Dan Cammish at the wheel of the lead Motorbase Performance Ford Focus.

“The car felt absolutely fantastic,” smiled Ingram of his FP1 effort. “It was nice to get out of the car and say, ‘What do we need to improve?’, and, ‘Well, it’s not a lot.’

“The balance was nice, but there’s always more to come and I expect we’ll see lap times in the mid-1m08s in qualifying.”

Ingram went for a set-up change in the second session, in which he was sixth: “We just wanted to try something we’ve wanted to try for a while and get the chance to have a crack at it, but we’ll go back to what we had for qualifying.”

Cammish headed reigning champion Ash Sutton in a 2-3 for the NAPA-liveried Motorbase Fords in the first session; Sutton later went quickest in the lunchtime period, but with a lap 0.007s slower than he had managed in the morning.

Ashley Sutton, Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Ashley Sutton, Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The leading BMW 330e M Sport was the Ciceley Motorsport car of Adam Morgan, who was in fourth position in the morning.

Runner-up in the second session, and boosting him to fifth overall across the 80 minutes of free practice, was an impressive effort for Ricky Collard, who is embarking on his first full BTCC season with the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla team.

Next up were two more drivers who set their best times in the opening period – Dan Lloyd with the second of the Excelr8 Hyundais, and Jake Hill in the best of the West Surrey Racing-run BMWs.

Gordon Shedden went third in the second session with his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R, just ahead of the WSR BMWs of Colin Turkington and Stephen Jelley, and this trio rounded out the top 10 overall.

George Gamble was comfortably in the top 10 early on, in seventh place, for his BTCC debut at the Ciceley BMW squad, but fell just outside overall thanks to those late improvers.

Free practice was a disaster for Josh Cook with his BTC Racing Honda – he coasted to a halt on his out-lap in FP1 due to installation issues resulting from an overnight engine change, then smacked into a tyre stack at the chicane while avoiding another car, causing damage to the Civic.

The team got the car repaired for FP2, in which Cook failed to complete a flying lap.

Team-mate Jade Edwards caused the second of the two red flags in FP2 thanks to an off at Redgate.

BTCC Donington Park  - FP2 results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 21 1'09.176  
2 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 15 1'09.229 0.053
3 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 15 1'09.315 0.139
4 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 20 1'09.324 0.148
5 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 16 1'09.383 0.207
6 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 15 1'09.433 0.257
7 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 18 1'09.480 0.304
8 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 18 1'09.524 0.348
9 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 18 1'09.531 0.355
10 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 16 1'09.536 0.360
11 Michael Crees 14 1'09.575 0.399
12 United Kingdom Jason Plato 16 1'09.620 0.444
13 George Gamble 16 1'09.625 0.449
14 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 12 1'09.634 0.458
15 United Kingdom Jake Hill 10 1'09.692 0.516
16 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 18 1'09.865 0.689
17 Jade Edwards 13 1'09.866 0.690
18 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 14 1'09.874 0.698
19 Bobby Thompson 11 1'09.969 0.793
20 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 19 1'09.971 0.795
21 Dexter Patterson 15 1'10.481 1.305
22 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 18 1'10.535 1.359
23 United Kingdom Ash Hand 15 1'10.637 1.461
24 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 10 1'10.653 1.477
25 Jersey Jack Butel 15 1'11.095 1.919
26 Rick Parfitt Jr. 12 1'12.426 3.250
27 Nicolas Hamilton 10 1'12.841 3.665
28 United Kingdom Josh Cook 2    
View full results

BTCC Donington Park  - FP1 results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 19 1'08.792  
2 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 16 1'09.160 0.368
3 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 19 1'09.169 0.377
4 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 18 1'09.193 0.401
5 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 21 1'09.233 0.441
6 United Kingdom Jake Hill 21 1'09.315 0.523
7 George Gamble 19 1'09.395 0.603
8 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 19 1'09.419 0.627
9 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 17 1'09.428 0.636
10 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 24 1'09.480 0.688
11 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 22 1'09.483 0.691
12 United Kingdom Jason Plato 12 1'09.537 0.745
13 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 18 1'09.826 1.034
14 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 19 1'09.871 1.079
15 Michael Crees 18 1'09.975 1.183
16 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 19 1'10.017 1.225
17 United Kingdom Josh Cook 11 1'10.020 1.228
18 Bobby Thompson 17 1'10.055 1.263
19 Jade Edwards 19 1'10.164 1.372
20 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 21 1'10.198 1.406
21 United Kingdom Ash Hand 16 1'10.280 1.488
22 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 21 1'10.303 1.511
23 Dexter Patterson 20 1'10.355 1.563
24 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 15 1'10.417 1.625
25 Nicolas Hamilton 24 1'10.743 1.951
26 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 12 1'11.106 2.314
27 Jersey Jack Butel 18 1'11.307 2.515
28 Rick Parfitt Jr. 19 1'11.875 3.083
View full results
shares
comments
The five BTCC plotlines to follow in 2022
Previous article

The five BTCC plotlines to follow in 2022
Load comments
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
The five BTCC plotlines to follow in 2022 Donington Park
BTCC

The five BTCC plotlines to follow in 2022

Goff splits with Team Hard on eve of the BTCC season Donington Park
BTCC

Goff splits with Team Hard on eve of the BTCC season

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus
BTCC

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Latest news

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram’s Hyundai tops practice with lap record pace
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram’s Hyundai tops practice with lap record pace

The five BTCC plotlines to follow in 2022
BTCC BTCC

The five BTCC plotlines to follow in 2022

Goff splits with Team Hard on eve of the BTCC season
BTCC BTCC

Goff splits with Team Hard on eve of the BTCC season

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus
BTCC BTCC

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
Oct 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.