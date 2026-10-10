Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
BTCC Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)

BTCC Brands Hatch GP: Moffat leads throughout to beat Ingram in qualifying race

Sutton penalty knocks him outside top 10

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Published:
Aiden Moffat, LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR BMW 330i M Sport

Aiden Moffat

Photo by: JEP

Aiden Moffat led all the way from pole position to beat Tom Ingram to victory in the qualifying race for the British Touring Car Championship 2026 finale at Brands Hatch.

Moffat set two laps faster than anyone else’s best in qualifying with his Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon, while Josh Cook topped the other split to line up his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport in the other front-row position.

A fast-starting Ricky Collard, from fourth on the grid, got his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback ahead of Mikey Doble at the start, and then took his opportunity when Cook got into a “massive slide” at Paddock Hill Bend just after the start.

Collard claimed the inside line against Cook up the hill to Druids, and then contact from Ash Sutton behind sent the Toyota wide. Sutton’s attempt to give the place back to Cook allowed Tom Ingram to scamper through into third.

Ingram then got up the inside of Excelr8 Hyundai team-mate Collard at Dingle Dell, so that he was now running second to Moffat – from fifth on the grid. But Ingram spent his Saturday on just three seconds per lap of TOCA Turbo Boost owing to his second position in the championship, while Moffat had the full 20s.

Even so, the gap between Moffat and Ingram only once went over a second, and the outgoing champion kept the Scot under pressure throughout. In turn, a vicious snap that carried Collard briefly into the gravel at Paddock on the third lap allowed Cook up to third, and the West Countryman was right on Ingram’s bumper by the end of the race, his Toyota on 9s per lap of TTB.

Tom Ingram, Team VERTU

Tom Ingram, Team VERTU

Photo by: JEP

But neither of them could quite get the better of Moffat, who won by 0.504s. “The car’s been brilliant,” he said. “We were struggling a bit in free practice, but we made some changes and it’s just brilliant to drive.

“I knew I had the pace on the soft tyres, and I was quietly confident it would be good on the mediums in the race. I knew Tom didn’t have full boost, so I could control it. It was one of those nice races where I didn’t have to overdrive.”

Collard’s moment at Paddock promoted the Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium of Sutton to fourth and Doble’s PMR Audi to fifth. Doble then got past Sutton, who had just 1s per lap of TTB, on the exit of Surtees to claim fourth.

Collard couldn’t quite find an opening on Sutton, but it didn’t matter because the newly crowned five-time champion earned a five-second penalty for track-limits offences. Because their battle allowed the cars behind to close up, this had a big effect on Sutton’s final position, and he was knocked back to 11th.

Collard was therefore classified fifth ahead of Daryl De Leon (West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport), Dan Rowbottom (CPRL Mercedes A35 Saloon), Aron Taylor-Smith (Speedworks Toyota), Dexter Patterson (PMR Audi) and Dan Cammish (Alliance Ford).

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Multiple BTCC winner announces retirement

Top Comments
More from
Marcus Simmons

Multiple BTCC winner announces retirement

BTCC
BTCC
Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)
Multiple BTCC winner announces retirement

Hyundai engine builder off the grid for BTCC 2027

BTCC
BTCC
Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)
Hyundai engine builder off the grid for BTCC 2027

F1-linked karting stars who should be on your radar

Karting
Karting
F1-linked karting stars who should be on your radar

Latest news

Russell bemoans "very bad" Saturday at Singapore GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Russell bemoans "very bad" Saturday at Singapore GP

BTCC Brands Hatch GP: Moffat leads throughout to beat Ingram in qualifying race

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)
BTCC Brands Hatch GP: Moffat leads throughout to beat Ingram in qualifying race

F1 Singapore GP: Verstappen continues recent dominance with pole

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Verstappen continues recent dominance with pole

F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates - Verstappen on pole

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates - Verstappen on pole