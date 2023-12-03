Red Bull RB19 scoops Autosport's International Competition Car of the Year award

The RB19 helped Max Verstappen to his third world title with a record-breaking 19 grands prix wins from 22 races. Sergio Perez added two other victories as Red Bull scooped its sixth constructors’ crown.

Autosport readers have voted the RB19 the best competition car of 2023, ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours-winning Ferrari 499P, Jaguar I-Type 6 Formula E pacesetter and Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 that dominated the World Rally Championship.

The Toyota topped the vote for the Rally Car of the Year in 2022, but that has now been amalgamated with the Racing Car of the Year for the refreshed Award.

Red Bull’s victory was announced on 3 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

Formula E World Champion Jake Dennis, who sampled the RB19 in Abu Dhabi, handed the trophy to Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache.

"I do all the simulator work with these guys for the past five years and there's just nothing like it," said Dennis. "You try to brace yourself when braking and you just can't prepare for it.

"The day in the car was the best day I've had. The simulator hours aren't the most entertaining but it all pays off."

It is the seventh time a Red Bull has won such an accolade, which was one of the first batch of Autosport Awards in 1982. Previous winners include the Porsche 956, McLaren MP4/4, Williams FW14B, Ferrari F2004, Brawn BGP 001 and Mercedes W11.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Rally Driver of the Year and National Driver of the Year.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award, the Autosport Gold Medal incorporating the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime legacy, the John Bolster Trophy for technical achievement, the Pioneering and Innovation Award, Moment of the Year, and Promoter of the Year. A new award for 2023 is Brand Partnership of the Year.

