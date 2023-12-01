GT4 Winter Series with SRO licence ready for debut season

As part of the Gedlich Racing Winter Series, a second racing series for GT cars, the GT4 Winter Series (GT4WS), will be launched in spring 2024 alongside the established GT Winter Series. Until now, the GT4 class has been integrated into the overall GT Winter Series field.

Project manager Robin Selbach hopes that the GT4 Winter Series, which will now stand on its own two feet, will enhance the status of the participants, as they will "stand at the top of the podium in their own GT4 championship with a victory".

Apart from this springboard for the "young guns", the GT4 Winter Series also offers podiums and classifications for amateur drivers as well as a mixed Pro-Am classification. Drivers in the Gold, Silver and Bronze categories are eligible for the GT4WS.

The GT4 Winter Series is a racing series officially licenced by the SRO Motorsports Group. It bears their official logo and races according to their Balance of Performance (BoP). The GT4WS is particularly attractive due to the prize money package totalling 60,000 euros. The champion receives 30,000 euros, second overall 20,000 euros and third overall 10,000 euros.

As in the GT Winter Series, the format of the GT4 Winter Series comprises two qualifying sessions, two sprint races (30 minutes each) and an endurance race (60 minutes). In the endurance race, the teams have the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the mode used in the internationally renowned GT4 series and to adapt their driver pairings to each other.

"Our racers love it," says Markus Gedlich, CEO of Gedlich Racing. Regarding the sprint races, he explains: "You can choose whether one driver drives both sprints or two drivers split the two races."

The following well-known teams are currently registered for the GT4WS 2024

Schnitzelalm Racing - 4 cars (2 Mercedes-AMG GT4, 2 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS)

CV Performance - 2 cars (Mercedes-AMG GT4)

Forsetti Motorsport - 1 car (Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4)

NM Racing - 1 car (Mercedes-AMG GT4)

Pro Sport Racing - 1 car (Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4)

Sorg Motorsport - 1 car (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS)

Wimmerwerk Motorsport - 1 car (Porsche Cayman GT4 RS)

The GT4 Winters Series race calendar is the same as the GT Winter Series calendar. Before each race event, there are two optional test days on the same track. This gives teams and drivers the opportunity to get plenty of track time with the same journey and optimally prepare the driver and car.

All races of the GT Winter Series 2024 will be streamed live.

Race calendar of the GT4 Winter Series 2024:

13-14 January: Estoril (Portugal)

20-21 January: Portimao (Portugal)

10-11 February: Jerez (Spain)

17-18 February: Valencia (Spain)

2-3 March: Aragon (Spain)

9-10 March: Barcelona (Spain)

With images from Gedlich Racing.