McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington

Factory McLaren GT racer Gamble is the latest addition to the grid for the season-ending event after former Top Gear Stig, Ben Collins, and W Series driver Abbie Eaton were announced in recent weeks.

While the latter will compete in a Lamborghini Huracan in the GT3 class, 21-year-old Gamble will join Collins in the GT4 category, where he will partner Kavi Jundu for the two-hour race in Paddock Motorsport’s new-for-2023 McLaren Artura.

After securing the Ginetta Junior title in 2017 and achieving success in British Formula 3 in the following season, Gamble has more recently competed in sportscars, winning the European Le Mans Series’ LMP3 title in 2020 and finishing runner-up in the LMP2 division a year later.

Gamble replaces Tom Rawlings in the pro-am lineup which has achieved a best result of seventh this season.

Gamble said: “I’m really excited to join Paddock Motorsport for the final British GT round.

“I’ve done a lot of development work with the Artura GT4, but this will be the first time I’ve had the chance to race it, so that will be really good fun.

“The car will be quite different from the LMP2s I’ve been racing this year, but the Artura GT4 shares some similarities with the current GT3 car.

“I’ve always found that I adapt pretty well between the different cars I drive, there are some different techniques to use for each, but both the McLaren GT4 and GT3 are mega cars to drive.

“Donington is my local track and one of my favourites. It’s been quite a while since I’ve had the chance to race there, so I’m really looking forward to heading back there and seeing if we can round off the season with a strong result for Paddock and the Artura GT4.”

Kavi Jundu / Tom Rawlings - Paddock Motorsport McLaren Artura GT4 Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

This will be Gamble’s second foray into British GT, following a previous outing at Snetterton in a Century Motorsport-run BMW M6 GT3 in 2019 when he claimed pole position.

“We’re delighted to have Tom join us for the final British GT round, and we’re all excited to see what he can do aboard our Artura GT4,” said Paddock Motorsport team principal Martin Plowman.

“Tom already has a brilliant pedigree in European racing and knows how to get the best out of a McLaren GT car.

“He should form a strong partnership with Kavi too, as Tom is well-versed in Pro-Am racing and Kavi has been improving in both speed and confidence as the season has gone on.

“With Tom and Kavi, we feel we have a driver pairing capable of going out and making a statement at Donington.”