Jann Mardenborough to make British GT return at Silverstone 500
Jann Mardenborough will make his long-awaited return to British GT when he contends the three-hour Silverstone 500 with Team RJN alongside co-driver Chris Buncombe.
DPPI
The Silverstone 500 on 27-28 April will end Mardenborough’s 10-year absence from British GT, after he competed for RJN at Brands Hatch in 2014 having driven the full season with them two years prior.
Mardenborough earned that drive after winning GT Academy in 2011 which resulted in a professional contract with Nissan, previous partner of RJN, despite no on-track experience.
The 32-year-old’s journey from video gamer to real-life racing driver was then depicted by the Gran Turismo film in 2023, where Mardenborough was portrayed by Archie Madekwe.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Mardenborough. “Since my time away racing abroad in Japan and other places, I’m pleased to see the championship expand and grow with more top drivers and teams in both GT3 and GT4.
“To do battle against them paired with Chris and RJN, our intent is to win, and we’ve been preparing on and off track to direct ourselves to that vision.”
Following his British GT debut, Mardenborough progressed to other series like GP2, Super GT and Super Formula, while claiming an LMP2 podium at the 2013 Le Mans 24 Hours.
Photo by: Paola Depalmas
Mardenborough’s most recent drive was the 2023 Fuji 24 Hours and he will use Silverstone as preparation for a return to full-time racing in 2025.
“RJN and [team boss] Bob Neville helped mould me into the driver and, more importantly, the person I am today,” he added. “To be working with them again, I find very fitting.”
Silverstone will be Mardenborough’s first time as Buncombe’s team-mate, although he did share his British GT drive with Chris’ brother Alex in 2012 which included a victory at Brands Hatch.
Chris said: “I’ve known Jann from when he first made the step from virtual racing into the world of real racing alongside my brother at RJN, so it’s a lovely story that has now come full circle.”
It comes after Chris subbed in for Simon Watts at the Oulton Park season-opener where he shared RJN’s other McLaren GT3 Evo with Alex.
The pair finished eighth and sixth in both races on what was Chris’ first time racing since the 2020 Silverstone 500, where he shared his drive with 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button.
