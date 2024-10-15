British GT driver John Ferguson banned for aggressive behaviour

British GT driver John Ferguson has been banned for aggressive behaviour towards race director Peter Daly at the end of the Snetterton weekend in July.

The RAM Racing owner/driver has received a six-week ban with another six weeks suspended, which started on the 26 September meaning Ferguson missed the Brands Hatch season finale.

It came after he and one-round co-driver Max Hesse, as well as RAM’s GT4 entrant, was disqualified from both Snetterton rounds because team members argued that Maximilian Goetz and Kevin Tse should have been penalised for lapping traffic under safety car conditions in race two.

A penalty would have given the RAM GT3 pair victory, yet “Ferguson’s manner was agitated, loud and forceful” according to a recent statement from the National Court.

Ferguson even accused race control of “incompetence” referencing Donington Park in May, where slick-tyred cars skidded off a wet Redgate in quick succession yet it took 12 minutes for a red flag to appear during which a tractor did live snatches.

Mark Heywood, chair of the panel, said: “He accused Mr Daly of ‘nearly killing people’ at an earlier round at Donington Park and accused him of not knowing what he was doing.

“This outburst followed on another verbally abusive complaint made by others associated with RAM Racing.

“Mr Daly responded, quite properly, that Mr Ferguson’s behaviour would be reported. Mr Ferguson responded with a grossly offensive remark about where Mr Daly could stick the championship and then walked off.”

Heywood added: “Mr Ferguson could have thought better of his behaviour; however, he posted a comment accusing Mr Daly of incompetence and of making rules up as he went along. Worse still, he suggested that ‘everyone’ felt the same way.”

The statement reported that Ferguson has now apologised for the incident with the Irishman also ordered to pay a contribution of £5,467 towards court fees.

Heywood said: “Referees speak highly of Mr Ferguson and his positive contributions to the sport. It makes Mr Ferguson’s behaviour even more disappointing, but we give him credit for now admitting his fault.”

Autosport approached RAM Racing, but the team declined to comment.