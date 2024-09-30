British GT champions Rob and Ricky Collard unlikely to defend crown

The reigning British GT3 champions Rob and Ricky Collard are unlikely to defend their crown together in 2025 due to the cost of racing.

On Sunday the Barwell Motorsport drivers clinched the title at the Brands Hatch season finale, finishing five points ahead of championship runners-up Sandy Mitchell and Alex Martin in the sister Lamborghini Huracan.

But the emotions were very bittersweet because the Collards do not have a seat confirmed for next year and currently lack the resources to find one.

When asked if he and son Ricky will be co-drivers at Barwell again in 2025, Rob told Autosport: “I think that's probably unlikely. I can't see, unless we get a massive sponsor, how that can happen.”

It is actually common for the champions to not be co-drivers the following year, as series legends Jonny Adam and Derek Johnston were the last to do so in 2017.

Collard Sr has even considered retiring and the 55-year-old will decide over the winter, as his priority is to find opportunities for Ricky and his other son Jordan, who finished second in the 2020 GT4 standings.

“I don't really know at the moment, but I’ll probably be racing,” said the now two-time British GT3 champion Collard Sr, who also did not defend his title in 2021.

Rob and Ricky Collard celebrate with Barwell Motorsport Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

“I like to think there'll be some good opportunities and good deals now we're champions, whether that's in the United Kingdom or Europe I'm not fussed.

“I'm hoping that Ricky will be picked up and I'd very much like to see Jordan back in a race car as well - so wait and see.”

Collard Jr was highly emotional at Brands Hatch, coming close to tears in parc ferme after he claimed the title in his rookie season, following two frustrating years in the British Touring Car Championship,

“At the moment I'm unemployed,” he said. “I put that down to why I was upset because I haven't got a seat for next year - this could be my last ever race.

“I would love to stay with Barwell and Lamborghini, I would love to race with my dad and the dream situation would be for us to try and defend this title.

“But unfortunately, it is financially impossible. So if there's any teams out there looking for a British GT champion to spearhead their championship next year I'd love to get in contact.”