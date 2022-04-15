Autosport Podcast: British GT Returns! Oulton Park Opener This Weekend

Tickets Subscribe
Easter traditionally marks the first round of British GT and the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast previews this weekend's season opener.

After two years where the coronavirus pandemic has prevented the series getting under way at Oulton Park over Easter, this staple of the national racing schedules is back for 2022.

With the reigning GT3 champions absent, we explore some of the likely contenders as well as the raft of changes for this year, including new teams, new drivers and new tyres.

INSIGHT: The Mercedes dark horse gunning for British GT glory

It's not just British GT that begins in Cheshire but also some of its supporting categories, including the GB3 Championship.

The single-seater contest has a new car for this year and has attracted a strong line-up of over 20 drivers despite the difficult economic climate.

Autosport's Group National Editor Stephen Lickorish is joined by Plus Editor James Newbold and Deputy National Editor Stefan Mackley to discuss who to keep an eye on in each series this weekend.

 
