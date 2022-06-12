Tickets Subscribe
WTCR / Hungaroring News

WTCR Hungaroring: Azcona claims WTCR points lead after Hungary win

Mikel Azcona stormed from pole position to win at the Hungaroring and surge into the lead of the World Touring Car Cup standings.

By:
WTCR Hungaroring: Azcona claims WTCR points lead after Hungary win

The Spaniard claimed his second victory in three races for his new team, BRC Squadra Corse, after making a strong start to race one in his Hyundai Elantra N TCR. The victory means he has demoted Munnich Motorsport’s Nestor Girlolami from the top of the standings.

“Really pleased, very happy, a very comfortable race,” said Azcona. “There was no pressure from behind. The first lap is always the most tricky part of the race. The first few corners I felt the pressure and tried to defend. I have to say the car was working very good, the tyre degradation was amazing.”

Reigning double champion Yann Ehrlacher started third behind the Comtoyou Audi of Nathanael Berthon, but pounced on a small mistake on the penultimate lap to snatch second place.

“It was really tough, it was really hot in the car,” said Ehrlacher. “The start was tough because I was not on the inside. We gave it a good go, but I lacked a bit of speed. But actually I saw I could save my tyres not running too close behind Nat because I would have destroyed them. Then the last three laps I saw as my chance. I felt some vibration in my tyres so I was careful as well. But I went for it.”

Girolami finished where he started in seventh, behind Gilles Magnus’s Audi, Ma Qing Hua’s Lynk & Co and Rob Huff’s Zengo Motorsport Cupra. The Briton pulled two strong moves on Girolami and the other Munnich Motorsport Honda of Esteban Guerrieri to rise from eighth on the grid to finish sixth.

Santiago Urrutia, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Santiago Urrutia, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Photo by: WTCR

Santi Urrutia won the partially reversed-grid race two from pole, but had to fight off a big challenge from fellow front-row starter Huff to do so.

A safety car intervention broke up the battle as Mehdi Bennani’s Audi was left with a broken front-left wheel after contact with Yvan Muller’s Lynk & Co. At the restart, Urrutia made a strong getaway, but couldn’t shake off Huff who chased him all the way to the flag.

“That was hard, it was very warm in the car,” said a delighted Urrutia. “I had no rest time in the race. Rob was pushing and I could not make a single mistake. I think I won the race on the restart. If I made a gap he could never get it back. But he was still there pushing. What a race. Thanks to Rob for the clean race.”

“Congratulations to Santi," said Huff. "I threw everything I had at him, including a slightly quicker car. But he just didn’t give me any space, there was no room and nothing to try. After last year’s disaster [when he crashed in Race 1 and was unable to take up his Race 2 pole position] I wanted to make sure we got something solid this year and a podium here at the team’s home race is absolutely mega. We’ve raised the bar every single time. I thoroughly enjoyed the race.”

Girolami completed the podium and, with Azcona finishing ninth from 10th on the grid, was pleased to reduce the gap to the new WTCR title leader to just nine points.

“Amazing job from the team over the weekend changing the set-up,” said Girolami.

“In the first race I was struggling a lot, then we decided to take another direction in race two and it was quite good. I was surprised at the pace considering we are the heaviest here with 40kg.

“I am super-happy and it’s a really good moment because we are fighting for the championship. I feel super-ready to go for it.”

Results: Race 1

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Mikel Azcona 17 32'38.095  
2 France Yann Ehrlacher 17 32'39.990 1.895
3 France Nathanael Berthon 17 32'41.426 3.331
4 Belgium Gilles Magnus 17 32'42.924 4.829
5 China Ma Qing Hua 17 32'43.354 5.259
6 United Kingdom Rob Huff 17 32'44.171 6.076
7 Argentina Nestor Girolami 17 32'49.578 11.483
8 Uruguay Santiago Urrutia 17 32'50.193 12.098
9 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri 17 32'53.204 15.109
10 France Yvan Muller 17 32'54.069 15.974
11 Sweden Thed Björk 17 32'54.789 16.694
12 Hungary Norbert Michelisz 17 32'55.572 17.477
13 Morocco Mehdi Bennani 17 33'00.307 22.212
14 Hungary Attila Tassi 17 33'08.378 30.283
15 Netherlands Tom Coronel 17 33'11.616 33.521
16 Portugal Tiago Monteiro 17 33'15.213 37.118
17 Hungary Daniel Nagy 17 33'15.624 37.529
Results: Race 2

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Uruguay Santiago Urrutia 14 -  
2 United Kingdom Rob Huff 14 0.380 0.380
3 Argentina Nestor Girolami 14 2.428 2.428
4 Hungary Norbert Michelisz 14 3.173 3.173
5 China Ma Qing Hua 14 5.880 5.880
6 France Yann Ehrlacher 14 6.518 6.518
7 Belgium Gilles Magnus 14 8.649 8.649
8 France Nathanael Berthon 14 9.486 9.486
9 Spain Mikel Azcona 14 9.930 9.930
10 France Yvan Muller 14 10.250 10.250
11 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri 14 12.872 12.872
12 Sweden Thed Björk 14 14.248 14.248
13 Netherlands Tom Coronel 14 17.613 17.613
14 Hungary Attila Tassi 14 18.550 18.550
15 Portugal Tiago Monteiro 14 20.555 20.555
  Hungary Daniel Nagy 9 5 laps  
  Morocco Mehdi Bennani 6 8 laps  
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
