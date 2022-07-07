Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia and Huff share the spoils on Sunday
WTCR / Vila Real News

Tarquini critical of Lynk & Co WTCR speed at Vila Real

Gabriele Tarquini has questioned the performance of the Cyan Racing-run World Touring Car Cup Lynk & Cos, on a Vila Real weekend where his own team of Hyundais faced sandbagging accusations. 

By:
Tarquini critical of Lynk & Co WTCR speed at Vila Real

The touring car great, 60, retired at the end of last season and is now team manager of BRC Squadra Corse. The driver who was signed to replace him, 26-year-old Mikel Azcona, leads the standings so far this season, by 16 points over Cyan Lynk & Co’s Santi Urrutia.

But at the Vila Real street race last weekend, that didn’t stop 2018 WTCR champion Tarquini speaking out about the speed of the Chinese cars, which won the previous two WTCR titles with Frenchman Yann Ehrlacher.

At Vila Real, Urrutia and Ehrlacher locked out the front row of the grid for race one, then finished a bad-tempered 1-2 after a team orders spat.

Meanwhile, Azcona only qualified and finished eighth while team-mate Norbert Michelisz was fourth, despite the Hyundai Elantra N TCRs running with zero compensation weight compared to the Lynk & Cos’ 20kg, in a series that relies on Balance of Performance to maintain a level playing field. Azcona finished third in the partially reversed-grid race two to leave Portugal with a reduced points advantage.

“It’s quite frustrating,” said Tarquini. “We had a gap of 0.5s to the Lynk & Co cars in every session. This is happening every time we are at a circuit that has acceleration from very low speed, so engine rpm is quite low for everybody.

“Yet a car that is running 60kg of overall weight more than us, with the same power level, is just flying when it accelerates from this range of rpm. This is where the extra weight should have the maximum effect, but it doesn’t.

“For me that is something a bit out of the box, but it has been like this for three years now. If you look at their homologated boost table compared to us and other competitors, you can understand there is something at least strange going on. I really hope something will change soon or later.”

BRC chose not to lodge a protest over the speed of the Cyan Racing Lynk & Cos in Portugal, despite Tarquini’s complaint. When approached by Autosport to respond to the Italian’s comments, the Swedish team stated: “The engine parameters are set and monitored by the WSC [the organisation behind the TCR rulebook], based on the character of the base engines. We have full confidence in the process of the WSC related to this.”

Mikel Azcona, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Mikel Azcona, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Photo by: WTCR

The timing of Tarquini’s comments coincided with widely-held views within the WTCR paddock that Azcona and Michelisz did not show their true speed in qualifying at Vila Real, and also at the previous round last week at Motorland Aragon. In Spain, Azcona and Michelisz qualified eighth and ninth respectively, with only the Hungarian progressing to the top five Q3 shootout in Portugal, despite the Elantras running without compensation weight at both venues.

The WTCR has tweaked its compensation weight rules for 2022, with the amount each model carries now based on its best lap recorded in qualifying sessions at either of the two previous rounds. Given that the second race of WTCR rounds features a partially reversed grid, qualifying at the bottom reaches of the top 10 can still ensure a strong grid slot for race two, while theoretically leaving teams with a competitive Balance of Performance for the following round. Maximum compensation weights have also been reduced from 60kg to 40kg this year to avoid significant swings of performance between models race to race.

In a post-qualifying TV interview in Vila Real, Munnich Motorsport Honda driver Nestor Girolami, who had just qualified third carrying the maximum 40kg of compensation weight, alluded to other teams managing their pace without specifically naming BRC. He then repeated his comments in the official press conference.

“Suddenly some cars didn’t perform well in qualifying, which was the tendency in the last event – or we are not playing as smart or the others are playing better,” said Girolami. “With the rules we have it is clear what they are doing. I think everybody has seen that.

“Hopefully something will change for the future because I like pure motorsport and I like to push 100%. I’m sure when you see my lap from the inside I left nothing. Also I brushed my mirrors, so I was at the absolute maximum and I will sleep very well tonight because I left everything [out there].”

Tarquini denied BRC’s Hyundais were holding back their pace when asked to respond to Girolami’s comments by Autosport.

“Today we were absolutely on the limit,” he said. “Norbi crashed in FP2, Mikel bent his steering rod riding another kerb too aggressively in Q1. Norbi’s performance in Q3 was at 110% and still he was 0.5s off from the pole position time.”

shares
comments
WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia and Huff share the spoils on Sunday
Previous article

WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia and Huff share the spoils on Sunday
More
Damien Smith
WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia and Huff share the spoils on Sunday Vila Real
WTCR

WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia and Huff share the spoils on Sunday

WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia beats Ehrlacher to pole in Cyan Lynk & Co 1-2 Vila Real
WTCR

WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia beats Ehrlacher to pole in Cyan Lynk & Co 1-2

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title Plus
Formula 1

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title

Latest news

Tarquini critical of Lynk & Co WTCR speed at Vila Real
WTCR WTCR

Tarquini critical of Lynk & Co WTCR speed at Vila Real

WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia and Huff share the spoils on Sunday
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia and Huff share the spoils on Sunday

WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia beats Ehrlacher to pole in Cyan Lynk & Co 1-2
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Vila Real: Urrutia beats Ehrlacher to pole in Cyan Lynk & Co 1-2

FIA F3 race in Macau called off again, no return for WTCR
FIA F3 FIA F3

FIA F3 race in Macau called off again, no return for WTCR

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.