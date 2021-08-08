Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ekstrom surprised by Pure ETCR enjoyment
WTCR News

Eng takes Copenhagen win on Pure ETCR debut to head Romeo Ferraris 1-2

Philipp Eng scored victory on his Pure ETCR debut on the streets of Copenhagen to head a highly-emotional one-two finish for Romeo Ferraris-M1RA.

Eng takes Copenhagen win on Pure ETCR debut to head Romeo Ferraris 1-2

A lights-to-flag win in SuperFinal B meant that the Austrian ace overhauled his team-mate Luca Filippi to take the Danish event win - which is awarded to the highest-scoring driver of the weekend with points accumulated across a series of rounds.

That led to emotional scenes on the podium with new team principal Michela Cerruti, whose father Aldo - the instigator of the Giulia ETCR project - died last week aged 77.

“This is an amazing weekend and everyone deserves this result because they’re all working
super-hard,” said Eng.

“It’s been a very emotional time for everyone with the passing of Aldo [Cerruti] so we dedicate this victory to him.”

Philipp Eng, Romeo Ferrari

Philipp Eng, Romeo Ferrari

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Filippi had made himself the target by scoring an improbable victory in SuperFinal A, passing the Cupra of Mattias Ekstrom on the run from the final corner to the finish line to win by just 0.118 seconds.

Ekstrom had clipped a wall with a lap-and-a-half to go and was driving to ensure he made the finish and bagged a large haul of championship points.

That he did, but not until Filippi spectacularly dived into a rapidly-diminishing gap on the inside of the race’s final kink, rubbing not only the Cupra, but the wall as well while he squeezed by.

Ekstrom’s result means he holds a 24-point lead in the drivers’ standings over Jean-Karl Vernay, who led Pool A overnight, but qualified fourth for the SuperFinal after making a poor start to his single-lap Time Trial - which sets the grid - in the morning.

Mattias Ekstrom, Zengő Motorsport X CUPRA, Cupra e-Racer

Mattias Ekstrom, Zengő Motorsport X CUPRA, Cupra e-Racer

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Vernay was third in his SuperFinal and fourth for the event, while podium spots in SuperFinal B for Jordi Gene and Mikel Azcona mean Cupra drivers now hold three of the top four spots in the points.

Hyundai Motorsport N - who had led both Pools overnight - had a disastrous Sunday, save for Vernay’s result.

John Filippi and Augusto Farfus were last in SuperFinals A and B while Tom Chilton - after a strong effort to qualify second for his SuperFinal - drove over a manhole cover with a sharp edge and suffered a puncture that sent him to the pits while challenging Eng for victory.

Eng takes Copenhagen win on Pure ETCR debut to head Romeo Ferraris 1-2
Eng takes Copenhagen win on Pure ETCR debut to head Romeo Ferraris 1-2

Ekstrom surprised by Pure ETCR enjoyment
Ekstrom surprised by Pure ETCR enjoyment

WTCR Aragon: Vervisch delivers first win for new Audi
WTCR Aragon: Vervisch delivers first win for new Audi

WTCR Aragon: Vervisch grabs Audi's first pole of 2021 from Bjork
WTCR Aragon: Vervisch grabs Audi's first pole of 2021 from Bjork

Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty "a great challenge"
Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty "a great challenge"

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery Plus

A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery

Tiago Monteiro seemed destined to win the World Touring Car Championship last year, until a huge testing crash halted his charge. After early whispers of a swift racing return, he recounts his arduous (and incomplete) road to recovery

WTCR
Aug 9, 2018

