Previous / WRC Sweden: Evans crashes out after receiving time penalty
WRC / Rally Sweden Leg report

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera closes in on victory, battle for second intensifies

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera appears in the box seat to win Rally Sweden despite losing hybrid power in a dramatic start to the final day that saw rival Elfyn Evans retire.

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera closes in on victory, battle for second intensifies
Tom Howard
By:

Rovanpera will head into the final stage of the World Rally Championship’s snow event equipped with a healthy 21.6s lead after nearest rival and team-mate Evans crashed out on the day’s first test.

With Evans removed from the action, the battle for second intensified between Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville and Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi, with 3.7s separating the pair in Neuville’s favour.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta has climbed to fourth following Evans retirement ahead of M-Sport Ford’s Gus Greensmith and Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg, who are several minutes adrift of the lead group.

M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux retired from the event this morning after stopping on a road section due to a continuation of Saturday night's technical issue that afflicted his Puma.

Despite a lack of hybrid power Rovanpera was able to win Sunday’s first stage by 2.2s from Neuville to extend his rally lead after Evans, who was handed a 10s penalty overnight, was ruled out following crash into a snowbank.

On the following test, which will host the final power stage, Rovanpera was unable to repeat the feat, clocking the fifth fastest time some 3.3s behind stage winner Ott Tanak (Hyundai).

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

However, all eyes turned to the battle for second between Neuville and Lappi. The former clipped a snowbank and dropped 1.7s to third-placed Lappi, leaving only 3.2s separating the pair.

"I saw a lot of parts on the road and a lot of snowbanks were destroyed,” said Neuville. “I struggled with the feeling in all of the braking points, so I lose a lot of time there.”

Neuville regrouped and responded on the penultimate stage of the rally, taking 0.5s out of Lappi to win the stage with Rovanpera third fastest, 3.1s back.

Rovanpera admitted he wasn’t pushing, joining the majority of crews that chose to cruise through the test to protect their tyres, ahead of the final power stage that concludes the rally this afternoon.

WRC Rally Sweden - Classification after SS17

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Class Total Time Gap
1 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 1:58'08.000  
2 Finland Esapekka Lappi
Finland Janne Ferm 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 1:58'35.900 27.900
3 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 RC1 1:58'36.500 28.500
4 Japan Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 2:00'03.000 1'55.000
5 Sweden Oliver Solberg
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 RC1 2:00'49.300 2'41.300
6 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
Sweden Jonas Andersson 		Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 2:01'16.000 3'08.000
7 Ireland Craig Breen
Ireland Paul Nagle 		Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 2:03'15.700 5'07.700
8 Norway Andreas Mikkelsen
Norway Torstein Eriksen 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo WRC2 2:04'30.600 6'22.600
9 Ole-Christian Veiby
Norway Stig Rune Skjaermoen 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 WRC2 2:04'35.400 6'27.400
10 Russian Federation Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo WRC2 2:05'06.400 6'58.400
