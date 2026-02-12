Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

WRC Sweden: Solberg sets the pace to grab early lead

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Solberg sets the pace to grab early lead

What we learned on day 2 of 2026 F1 testing in Bahrain 

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
What we learned on day 2 of 2026 F1 testing in Bahrain 

Norris on Verstappen criticism: F1 drivers have "nothing to complain about" with 2026 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Norris on Verstappen criticism: F1 drivers have "nothing to complain about" with 2026 car

Verstappen didn't want to drive 2026 F1 car in simulator: "This belongs in Formula E"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Verstappen didn't want to drive 2026 F1 car in simulator: "This belongs in Formula E"

The extra curveball facing WRC crews at Rally Sweden

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
The extra curveball facing WRC crews at Rally Sweden

Verstappen slams "anti-racing" and "not fun" F1 2026 cars

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Verstappen slams "anti-racing" and "not fun" F1 2026 cars

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as Norris completes most laps on day two

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as Norris completes most laps on day two

Ducati to continue racing its 2024 engine until end of 1000cc MotoGP era

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati to continue racing its 2024 engine until end of 1000cc MotoGP era
WRC Rally Sweden

WRC Sweden: Solberg sets the pace to grab early lead

Home hero Oliver Solberg set the pace on the snow and ice

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

World Rally Championship points leader Oliver Solberg kicked off Rally Sweden in fine style by winning the opening stage to grab an early lead on Thursday night.

The Monte Carlo winner, spurred on by his home crowd, kicked off the championship's only dedicated snow rally by setting the benchmark in the 10.23km Umea super special stage.

Solberg, starting first on the road, seemingly faced the best of the snowy and icy conditions to beat Toyota’s Elfyn Evans by 3.8s as Toyota held the top four positions.

"The car was going left and right and going everywhere. There was nothing [no lines] to follow. It was really tricky but there was a lot of grip. First time with the car on this stage, it was not easy,” said Solberg.

Nearest rival Evans felt he was too conservative and didn’t make use of the grip that was available. The Welshman was, however, 0.6s quicker than Takamoto Katsuta and 1.2s faster than Sami Pajari, who locked out the top four positions, as the stage conditions deteriorated with every pass.

"Not so great. It was surprising, there was a lot of dust in many places. It was not perfect. This stage is always a bit special and I feel the proper rally starts tomorrow,” said Pajari.

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein Photography / LAT Images via Getty Images

Thierry Neuville emerged as the top Hyundai in fifth, some 6.7s slower than Solberg’s benchmark. The 2024 world champion continued to struggle for confidence behind the wheel of his i20 N Rally1 car.

"I was just following my feeling. I'm braking super, super early all the time, I just don't know if the car will stop or not. I have to take it steady in those situations,” said Neuville, who was 1.2s faster than Hyundai team-mate Adrien Fourmaux.

The third Hyundai driven by 2024 Rally Sweden winner Esapekka Lappi, making his return to the WRC this weekend, was seventh fastest – 9.1s adrift of Solberg.

"Let's see step by step what we can do. I hope we can pick up the pace little by little through the weekend. I think it is impossible to be on the pace immediately," said Lappi.

The top 10 was rounded out by M-Sport-Ford’s Josh McErlean, Martins Sesks and Rally1 privateer Lorenzo Bertelli. M-Sport’s Jon Armstrong was, however, fortunate to finish the stage after running into a snowbank, which cost the Northern Irishman 45.1s.

Rally Sweden continues on Friday with crews set to tackle seven stages.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The extra curveball facing WRC crews at Rally Sweden

Top Comments

More from
Tom Howard

The extra curveball facing WRC crews at Rally Sweden

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
The extra curveball facing WRC crews at Rally Sweden

Lappi set for comeback after thinking his WRC career was over

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Lappi set for comeback after thinking his WRC career was over

Is Monte Carlo winner Solberg now a WRC title contender?

WRC
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Is Monte Carlo winner Solberg now a WRC title contender?

Latest news

WRC Sweden: Solberg sets the pace to grab early lead

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Solberg sets the pace to grab early lead

What we learned on day 2 of 2026 F1 testing in Bahrain 

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
What we learned on day 2 of 2026 F1 testing in Bahrain 

Norris on Verstappen criticism: F1 drivers have "nothing to complain about" with 2026 car

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Norris on Verstappen criticism: F1 drivers have "nothing to complain about" with 2026 car

Verstappen didn't want to drive 2026 F1 car in simulator: "This belongs in Formula E"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Verstappen didn't want to drive 2026 F1 car in simulator: "This belongs in Formula E"