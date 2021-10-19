Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain
WRC / Rally Spain News

WRC Spain: The Good, The Bad and a Belgian masterclass

By:

A first all asphalt Rally Spain for a decade provided the perfect backdrop for a high speed game of chess as the latest twist in an intense World Rally Championship title fight unfolded. Autosport reviews the highlights, lowlights, turning points, close calls and heartbreak that made round 11 of the 2021 season.

WRC Spain: The Good, The Bad and a Belgian masterclass

Top Performer - Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe

It was a masterclass display from Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe on Catalunya’s fast tarmac roads. At times the pair were simply untouchable.

The crushing win, their second of the season, was made all the more impressive given the struggles with the Hyundai i20 on Friday morning when Neuville was reduced to using the handbrake to turn car due to chronic understeer.

However, an inspired set-up change that Neuville labelled “radical” transformed their rally allowing the Belgian to push to a limit neither of his competitors could match. A string of eight consecutive stage wins from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon set up an eventual 24.1-second victory over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans.

In the end, Neuville won 10 of the 17 stages such was his dominance, which earns him our Top Performer award this week. The victory wasn’t without its last minute drama, as we will come onto later, but he kept his cool to deliver a perhaps one of his best victories. It was perhaps an unexpected win, given much of the pre-event focus centered around Sebastien Ogier and Evans’ fight for the championship.

“I am relieved to get to the end of this rally, to be honest. It has been a tough weekend, and not without its challenges,” said Neuville.

"We have fought incredibly hard across all stages, taking a lot of fastest times, and gradually extending our advantage.

“The result itself probably doesn’t show how much we’ve had to work. We had a good clean run until the final stage; everything was working perfectly up to that point."

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Honourable mention - Elfyn Evans

Heading into the rally Evans knew if Ogier outscored him by six points the championship would be over, so he had to deliver to keep his titles hopes alive. The Welshman produced a gusty drive and after Friday morning looked a real contender for victory, leading by 7.9s over Neuville.

However, while Neuville unearthed a set-up to enhance his speed, Evans’ changes to improve his Yaris on road becoming increasingly dirtier, went in the opposite direction.

But it his performance to finish second has to be commended given the pressure he was under. After finishing second two spots ahead of rival Ogier, the Brit has a shot at the world title at Rally Monza next month, only 17 points adrift.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Lucky Escapes

Rally Spain was littered with close shaves as the WRC's best engaged full attack mode, pushing themselves to the absolute limit.

However, perhaps the biggest escape came before the final stage of the rally. Neuville seemed to be on his way to a comfortable victory when his i20 refused to start prior to the final stage. Flames were seem coming from the rear of the car as Neuville and Wydaeghe tried to resolve a state motor issue.

In the end, they managed to push the car to a rigour area where they received further help from marshals. Luckily they avoided snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

 

Evans also produced arguably the save of the season on Stage 5 when he took a cut which spat his Yaris into the kerb on the outside of the corner. A wild tankslapper followed and only cat-like reflexes and a bit of wheel wrestling saved what could have decided the the 2022 WRC title.

"It was a pretty big moment," said Evans. "I just got caught out by the gravel and she just took off.”

 

Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanpera was perhaps even luckier when he misjudged a left hand corner resulting in a wild excursion across a field, narrowly avoiding a road sign before rejoining the road.

For the unflappable Finn to label it "maybe one of the biggest [moment] I have ever had” is testament to what occurred.

 
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Team of the Week - Hyundai

For the second event in a row, Hyundai is our team of the week after clinching an impressive double podium, as local favourite Dani Sordo followed Neuville home to claim his second rostrum of the season.

The one-three for the Korean marque also kept their slim manufacturers' title hopes intact ahead of next month’s title decider at Rally Monza.

Barring the starter motor hiccup for Neuville, the Hyundais didn’t miss a beat with four of the five entries inside the top eight. 2C Competition pair of Oliver Solberg and debutant Nil Solans drove cleanly to seventh and eighth.

Set-up calls were also spot on, particularly for Neuville, who credited Friday’s change at midday service as one of the keys to victory.

“I am delighted for my team because we have once again fought until the very end,” said Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo.

“It has been a tough rally, and a Power Stage that only thriller writers could have scripted – rain and late drama that generated a lot of emotions.

“We have achieved everything we could have this weekend. Thierry and Martijn have been amazing from start to finish, and they thoroughly deserve this win. What a composed and assured performance from them.

“Dani and Candido [Carrera] have also accomplished something special. It would have been easy to settle into a comfortable rhythm on the final morning, but they pushed hard to claim third place and a clean sweep of stage wins. Full attack.

“We have managed to extend the championship battle until the season finale at Monza, which at least gives the fans something to see – we fight until the end.”

Top Tweets

Co-driving is perhaps one of the most challenging roles in motorsport and comes with a lot of responsibility on ones shoulders to guide some of the world’s best drivers through the toughest roads as fast as humanly possible. It’s an edge of the seat job where the slightest hesitation can result in disaster.

It must have been twice as difficult for Oliver Solberg's co-driver Craig Drew, who suffered some discomfort on stage, and was unaware it was being captured for a global audience by the in-car microphone.

 

Luckily, Craig could see the funny side of the moment that lit up social media across the weekend.

 

Rally fans are a special breed again that will do almost anything to achieve that perfect view.

 

With only one event remaining for this current generation of WRC cars dubbed a “modern Group B” it's fair to say drivers and fans are going to miss them. Debutant Nil Solans summed up perfectly the thrill these cars can deliver.

 

Hot Shots

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Takamoto Katsuta, Keaton Williams, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Takamoto Katsuta, Keaton Williams, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Top Video

 



shares
comments

Related video

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

Previous article

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Rally Spain Plus
WRC

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

Modified current WRC cars set to be eligible for 2022
WRC

Modified current WRC cars set to be eligible for 2022

Ogier declares difficult Rally Spain a “positive step” for WRC title bid Rally Spain
WRC

Ogier declares difficult Rally Spain a “positive step” for WRC title bid

Trending Today

Redding: MotoGP teams’ approach to riders now “not respectful”
MotoGP MotoGP

Redding: MotoGP teams’ approach to riders now “not respectful”

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend, says Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend, says Gasly

O’Ward: Herta has "everything to be successful" in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

O’Ward: Herta has "everything to be successful" in Formula 1

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight

Newey on top of Red Bull’s F1 set-up headaches after injury return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey on top of Red Bull’s F1 set-up headaches after injury return

Petronas remains committed to Mercedes F1 team, Aramco rumours dismissed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Petronas remains committed to Mercedes F1 team, Aramco rumours dismissed

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Plus

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

While all pre-event chat focused on the two World Rally Championship title fighters, their closest challenger charged into the spotlight on Rally Spain. Thierry Neuville's star turn and another strong drive from Elfyn Evans in his fight with Sebastien Ogier made for an intriguing event as the 2021 campaign nears its crunch point

WRC
22 h
The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Plus

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Two decades after Petter Solberg emerged as a World Rally Championship winner, his son Oliver is ready to take the WRC by storm. Having secured a part-time WRC factory drive for Hyundai in 2022, he's raring to repay the marque's faith in him and follow in his 2003 champion father's footsteps

WRC
Oct 14, 2021
Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season Plus

Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season

The World Rally Championship will step into a new hybrid era in 2022, but the car changes haven't been the only excitement that has built within the paddock. WRC's 'silly season' kicked off in a big way and all the key driver moves for 2022 - of which there are many - look set to shake things up

WRC
Oct 13, 2021
How joining Finland’s exclusive club was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age Plus

How joining Finland’s exclusive club was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age

By his own admission, the fifth World Rally Championship victory of Elfyn Evans' career in Finland last weekend was the drive of his life. Winning five stages in a row and soaking up huge pressure from the Hyundais on the fastest gravel stages around, the Welshman put in a faultless showing that proved what he is truly made of

WRC
Oct 4, 2021
Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant? Plus

Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How the WRC's new flying Finn reached new heights in the Greek mountains Plus

How the WRC's new flying Finn reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021

Latest news

WRC Spain: The Good, The Bad and a Belgian masterclass
WRC WRC

WRC Spain: The Good, The Bad and a Belgian masterclass

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Plus
WRC WRC

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

Modified current WRC cars set to be eligible for 2022
WRC WRC

Modified current WRC cars set to be eligible for 2022

Ogier declares difficult Rally Spain a “positive step” for WRC title bid
WRC WRC

Ogier declares difficult Rally Spain a “positive step” for WRC title bid

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.