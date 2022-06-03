Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Neuville: Rally Sardinia effectively “game over” after transmission issue Next / Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points
WRC / Rally Italy News

WRC Sardinia: Lappi leads Tanak as organisers cancel stages

Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi has moved into a slender lead from Ott Tanak at Rally Sardinia after World Rally Championship organisers were forced to cancel Friday’s final two stages.

Tom Howard
By:

The Finn headed to service park with 0.7s margin over Hyundai driver Tanak after completing two of the scheduled four afternoon stages, before an incident involving a WRC2 competitor forced officials to curtail the running early.

Piloting the third GR Yaris, Lappi began the rally strongly moving into lead after Stage 3, but ended the morning 3.7s behind Hyundai driver Tanak.

However, a second stage win of the event on Stage 6, coupled with a transmission issue for Tanak, helped Lappi back into the lead heading into Saturday.

M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet enjoyed his strongest WRC showing yet to end the day in third, 15.1s shy. Team-mate Craig Breen was 0.4s behind in fourth, with Hyundai’s Dani Sordo, fifth, 0.6s in arrears.

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled for outright pace acting as the road sweeper, ending Friday in eighth, 1m13.1s behind Lappi.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville was 54.1s behind Rovanpera after losing almost two minutes to a transmission issue on Stage 5.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Cooler overcast conditions with hint of rain greeted the drivers heading into the afternoon loop, taking the edge off temperatures to some extent, which was welcomed by the crews.

Rally leader Tanak continued his strong start to the event by claiming his first stage win on Stage 6 as he extended his margin over Lappi to 6.4s.

Breen managed to leapfrog his M-Sport team-mate Loubet to third overall despite a close call during the 14.63km test. The Irishman’s Puma stalled on the entry to a tight left and almost clouted a brick wall.

The issue failed to stop him from posting the third fastest time behind Tanak and Lappi, while Rovanpera continued to struggle being the first car on the road.

Lappi responded to Tanak’s charge on Stage 7 as the Toyota driver clinched his second stage win of the event to date. The time was enough to reclaim the lead by 0.7s as Tanak suffered a transmission issue towards the end of the stage and dropped 7.1s.

"The transmission broke near the end and it feels like three-wheel drive,” said Tanak. “It was not fully broken, but it was under acceleration and braking.”

The battle for third overall continued to rage as Loubet re-took the position after Breen suffered a half spin on a hairpin.

Sordo closed in on the battle between the two M-Sport drivers after setting the second fastest stage time, which proved marginally quicker than M-Sport's Adrien Fourmaux and Neuville. The latter’s time arrived despite being second on the road.

“We don't have much to lose, so yes, we tried,” said Neuville.

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

That would prove to be the final action of the day as organisers were forced to cancel Stage 8 after WRC2 competitor Laurent Battut hit trouble through the first pass of the stage earlier in the afternoon.

Battut’s Hyundai i20 caught fire and the vehicle was unable to be cleared in time for the second pass of the stage for the Rally1 field.

Shortly after the news, organisers confirmed the cancellation of the final stage of the day, Stage 9, due to difficulties in moving the cars from regroup to the Stage 9 start.

Crews returned to the service park in Alghero with the rally set to continue on Saturday, with the field set to tackle a further eight stages.

shares
comments
Neuville: Rally Sardinia effectively “game over” after transmission issue
Previous article

Neuville: Rally Sardinia effectively “game over” after transmission issue
Next article

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

Latest news

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
WRC WRC

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”
WRC WRC

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Plus

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.