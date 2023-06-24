Subscribe
Previous / WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera nibbles at Ogier’s lead as conditions worsen Next / WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera scythes into Ogier’s lead as rain causes chaos
WRC / Rally Kenya News

WRC Safari Rally: Lappi retirement leaves Toyota in control

Esapekka Lappi has retired from Safari Rally Kenya to dent Hyundai’s hopes of a podium finish at the toughest event of the World Rally Championship season.

Tom Howard
By:
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The Finn inherited third on Saturday morning after making the most of a stall for Toyota’s Elfyn Evans on stage eight, but Lappi’s rally came to a premature end on stage 11.

Lappi pulled off the road at the 22km mark of the 29.32km Soysambu test with what appeared to be a terminal technical issue.

Hyundai is yet confirm the reason for the retirement, but the nature of his exit would appear that Lappi’s i20 N had sustained a suspected prop shaft/transmission issue.

The one-time WRC rally winner suffered a prop shaft failure during Wednesday’s shakedown.

Lappi had impressed on his event debut up until this point, winning Friday’s stage three and was firmly in the fight for a podium despite losing 30s to a delaminated right rear tyre on stage four.

Lappi’s exit has handed Toyota a 1-2-3-4 with Evans now climbing to third, 2.8s ahead of the fourth GR Yaris driven by Takamoto Katsuta.

Rally leader Sebastien Ogier won stage 11 by a margin of 6.4s over nearest rival Kalle Rovanpera to extend his overall lead out to 28.5s.

Ogier did however reach the stage end with some foliage protruding from his car.

"There is a lot of branches in there and this one got stuck in there, no big drama," said Ogier.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Tomek Kaliński

Rovanpera admitted that he wasn’t pushing in the stage, with his main focus on bringing the car to the end of the day given his title rivals Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville are sitting sixth and 14th respectively.

"I am not really pushing too much," said Rovanpera. "I am driving my own pace with quite a level speed in my opinion.

"I am not pushing a lot, let's see what happens. I am just doing my own thing and trying to bring the car to the end of the day."

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera nibbles at Ogier’s lead as conditions worsen

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera scythes into Ogier’s lead as rain causes chaos
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Safari Rally: Ogier holds off Rovanpera to claim victory in tense finish

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier holds off Rovanpera to claim victory in tense finish

WRC
Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier holds off Rovanpera to claim victory in tense finish WRC Safari Rally: Ogier holds off Rovanpera to claim victory in tense finish

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

WRC
Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Latest news

Bezzecchi “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Bezzecchi “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Bezzecchi “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP Bezzecchi “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen

Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe