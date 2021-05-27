Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC / Rally Finland News

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

By:

A new three-day format has been adopted for October’s milestone 70th anniversary Rally Finland.

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

The introduction of a night stage is one of the standout changes announced by organisers of the event.

Measuring 19.75km, the second pass over Friday’s closing ‘Oittila’ test gets underway just after 7pm.

Shorter daylight hours is a consequence of the gravel rally being pushed back to a new slot in early October.

That decision was made back in mid-April in a bid to maximise the chance of allowing fans to spectate as the COVID-19 vaccination programme across Europe intensifies.

Another change sees the traditional shakedown stage being moved from Thursday to Friday morning, with the ‘Harju’, ‘Laukaa’ and ‘Ruuhimäki’ the only tests that return to the revised itinerary untouched.

The Jyväskylä-based meeting will comprise 19 stages and total a competitive distance of at just under 180 miles.

Saturday is the longest of the three days, with World Rally Championship crews tackling 94.94 stage miles, with Friday and Sunday’s coming in at 55.88- and 28.58-miles respectively.

Clerk of the course Kai Tarkiainen said the tweaks are designed to “recreate the spirit” of the first Rally Finland, which took place in the autumn of 1951 as the Jyväskylän Suurajot.

“We are very pleased to announce the route of the 70th anniversary Rally Finland,” said Tarkiainen.

“It has been designed to fit completely the new autumn date and the team behind it has worked very hard to meet all the needs set out by the stakeholders and the expectations of the fans.

“Although we’re running over three days rather than four, we’ve ensured there will be as many stages and competitive kilometres as possible. Like we do every year, we have made several changes to the itinerary to keep things fresh and fun.

Teemu Suninen, Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Teemu Suninen, Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

“The route has been completed in line with national and regional restrictions introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and can be modified at short notice, should any changes be necessary.

“Running the event without fans isn’t something we can do so we are all hopeful the continued rollout of the vaccination programme,” added Tarkiainen.

Read Also:

Rally Finland organiser AKK Sports confirmed that a national event is planned for October 2, with the idea of historic-spec cars being added to the entry list a “possibility”.

Rally HQ will run out of Jyväskylä’s Pavilonki exhibition and conference centre, with this also home to the media centre and service park. The podium celebrations, meanwhile, are planned for the Laukaa-Arena.

shares
comments

Related video

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Previous article

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Finland
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

18h
2
Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1h
3
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

2d
4
Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

2h
5
Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

18h
Latest news
WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

May 27, 2021
Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

May 26, 2021
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

May 26, 2021
Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment
WRC

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment

May 25, 2021
Ogier: "Perfect performance" wouldn't have been enough to beat Evans
WRC

Ogier: "Perfect performance" wouldn't have been enough to beat Evans

May 25, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

More
Jason Craig
Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment
WRC

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Rally Portugal Plus
WRC

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic Plus

What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic

This week's Arctic Rally Finland will bring the World Rally Championship into new territory. And, almost without exception, the service park can't wait for the subzero challenge to commence

WRC
Feb 25, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez

Latest news

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID
WRC WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment
WRC WRC

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.