Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Mexico, Chile and new European rally join 2023 WRC calendar
WRC News

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024 following calendar reveal

The World Rally Championship is working hard to deliver a desert rally event in the Middle East in 2024, after plans for next year failed to come to fruition.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024 following calendar reveal

The WRC had indicated earlier this year a desire to add a desert event in the region, which has been described by the championship’s event director Simon Larkin as a “missing piece” from the series schedule.

It was anticipated that an event, understood to be held in Saudi Arabia, would be included on next year’s schedule but it was absent from today’s confirmation of a 13-round 2023 calendar.

However, the WRC has issued a statement reiterating a wish to return to the Middle East for next year and Autosport understands an event is likely to transpire in 2024. The region last featured on the WRC calendar in 2011, courtesy of Rally Jordan.

“It is no secret that we are seriously looking to go to the Middle East for the entirely unique challenge this kind of rally will bring to the championship,” read the WRC statement.

“In order to prepare a future event properly and to have sufficient time to realise this project together with all of our stakeholders, we are working very hard to have a WRC round in the Middle East in 2024.”

The release of the 2023 calendar confirmed the addition of an all-new tarmac-based Central European Rally, which will effectively replace a cornerstone of the championship since 1991 in Rally Spain.

The WRC’s new European event will be based in the south eastern German city of Passau, but the route will include trips into neighbouring Austria and the Czech Republic.

Speaking following the release of the calendar, Larkin believes this new rally will prove to be a beneficial addition to the calendar for fans.

“We obviously have a lot of experience with Germany over the years,” Larkin told Autosport.

Rally Spain drops off the calendar next year, but organisers hope to return in 2024

Rally Spain drops off the calendar next year, but organisers hope to return in 2024

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“We have, through our European Rally Championship events, good experience with the Czech Republic.

“But we shouldn’t underestimate that we are German/Austrian owned company, so to have an event that deals with our two home countries is fantastic for us.

“It also allows us to bring a lot of fans from three different countries into one event. There are not many events that do that let alone a motorsport event.”

Larkin also confirmed that the WRC won’t shut its door on Spain returning to the schedule in the future, adding: “Unfortunately demand is high. Spain was out of contract and there was an opportunity to go to a three country rally and maintain a tarmac split in the championship.

“We considered all the factors involved and sometimes tough decisions have to be made, and in that case it was a tough decision.”

Rally Spain organisers issued a brief statement today confirming its wish to rejoin the calendar in 2024.

The statement read: “The RACC continues to work with the promoter so that the Rally Catalunya-Costa Daurada will once again be eligible for WRC in 2024. With the same rigour as always, in 2023 the RallyRACC will be eligible for other championships.”

WRC closing on USA test event in 2023

It appears the WRC could be moving a step closer to a potential move into the USA, with plans to host a test event expected to be confirmed soon.

The WRC has long held an ambition to secure a foothold in the USA, with the American market deemed a key battle ground for championship stakeholders and a region with growing support for rallying.

The USA has been absent from the WRC calendar since 1988

The USA has been absent from the WRC calendar since 1988

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Larkin is hopeful a test event could take place in the country in April next year. The details and the location of the proposed event are yet to emerge.

The WRC last visited the USA in 1988 when the Olympus Rally in Washington was won by Lancia's Miki Biasion.

“We think in the next couple of weeks probably by Christmas we will confirm a test event in April next year,” Larkin added.

“We just don’t want to go there [to the US] for the sake of going there, we want to go there because there is a decent event that will grow.

“Nobody wants to burn a bridge in the US so we have got to make sure it happens correctly.

“We are under pressure to have an event in the US internally and externally, which is fine, it just drives us on, but we want to do it correctly.”

shares
comments
Mexico, Chile and new European rally join 2023 WRC calendar
Previous article

Mexico, Chile and new European rally join 2023 WRC calendar
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Mexico, Chile and new European rally join 2023 WRC calendar
WRC

Mexico, Chile and new European rally join 2023 WRC calendar

M-Sport: "A lot has to fall in the right place” to sign Loeb for WRC 2023
WRC

M-Sport: "A lot has to fall in the right place” to sign Loeb for WRC 2023

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Rally Japan Plus
WRC

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Latest news

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024 following calendar reveal
WRC WRC

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024 following calendar reveal

The World Rally Championship is working hard to deliver a desert rally event in the Middle East in 2024, after plans for next year failed to come to fruition.

The most dominant race win in modern F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The most dominant race win in modern F1

Winning margins in Formula 1 are usually measured in seconds. Occasionally, in a wet race, we get a race won by more than a minute.

McLaren's F1 partnership with Gulf won't be extended
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's F1 partnership with Gulf won't be extended

McLaren's partnership with the iconic Gulf Oil brand is to end this year, with their sponsorship contract not being extended into 2023.

Martins tops F2 Abu Dhabi post-season test for ART
FIA F2 FIA F2

Martins tops F2 Abu Dhabi post-season test for ART

Victor Martins topped the FIA Formula 2 post-season test in Abu Dhabi, driving for ART, the team with whom he won the 2022 Formula 3 title.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Plus

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.