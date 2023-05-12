Subscribe
Previous / WRC Portugal: Tanak leads from chasing Rovanpera on Friday morning
WRC / Rally Portugal News

WRC points leader Evans crashes out of Rally Portugal

World Rally Championship leader Elfyn Evans has crashed out of Rally Portugal during Friday’s penultimate stage.

Tom Howard
By:
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

The Toyota driver went off the road 13.8 kilometres into stage seven (Mortagua, 18.5km) while occupying sixth position after difficult day opening the gravel roads.

It is unclear exactly what happened to the Welshman that has triggered a premature end to his day. The Toyota team has confirmed Evans and co-driver Scott Martin climbed out of the car and are okay after the incident.

Evans was faced with a damage limitation exercise virtue of his championship position after moving into a tie for the series lead following an emotional drought breaking win in Croatia last month.

Despite the disadvantage of sweeping the gravel stages, Evans managed to end the morning loop sitting fifth overall, 18.0s shy of then rally leader Ott Tanak.

The two-time WRC title runner-up was however struggling for balance in his GR Yaris in the challenging conditions.

"Everything is difficult at the moment, obviously with the conditions and the balance [of the car] also a bit. It's like that for now,” he said after stage five.

Evans dropped to sixth across the second pass of the morning stages with his bid to close the front runners further hampered by a damage to his right rear tyre on stage six.

His unfortunate exit on the next stage promoted Tanak to sixth spot following an eventful afternoon that resulted in the Estonian falling from the lead after his from right tyre came off the rim on stage four.

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

A strong afternoon from Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera catapulted the Finn into a 14.2s lead over Hyundai’s Dani Sordo, who lost valuable time to a spin during stage seven.

Hyundai team-mate Esapekka Lappi jumped to for fifth to third overall after winning the by a mere 0.4s from Rovanpera.

M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet ended the test in fifth overall ahead of Neuville and Tanak, with Oliver Solberg leading the WRC2 class in seventh.

Five-time WRC rally winner Kris Meeke, partnered by Craig Breen’s former co-driver James Fulton, also competing in WRC2, retired on stage four due to a damper problem.

The WRC field will tackle one more stage later this evening to complete the opening day of action in Portugal.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Portugal: Tanak leads from chasing Rovanpera on Friday morning
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into commanding lead, Loubet retires

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into commanding lead, Loubet retires

WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into commanding lead, Loubet retires WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into commanding lead, Loubet retires

Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”

Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”

WRC
Rally Portugal

Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking” Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Latest news

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

MGP MotoGP
French GP

MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

F1 Formula 1

Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1 Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

F1 Formula 1

Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

INDY IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe