WRC / Rally Japan News

WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans and Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville share the lead of Rally Japan following a drama-filled Friday morning loop at the asphalt World Rally Championship event.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning

The duo returned to service having set an identical overall time after the first four stages of Rally Japan’s return to the WRC schedule for the first time since 2010.

Newly crowned world champion Kalle Rovanpera ended the loop 0.7s adrift in third, with Ott Tanak fourth (9.7s) in his final appearance for Hyundai.

Local hero Takamoto Katsuta battled handling issues to move into fifth ahead of the sole remaining M-Sport Ford Puma of Gus Greensmith, after team-mate Craig Breen crashed out during Stage 4.

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier completed the Rally1 field in seventh, but is almost three minutes adrift after suffering puncture on Stage 2.

The day started with drama as officials were forced to red flag the opening test of the loop after Dani Sordo’s Hyundai spectacularly burst into flames.

Sordo reported a smell of burning petrol inside the car and immediately stopped the i20 N, 16.1 kilometres into the Isegami’s Tunnel stage.

Sordo and co-driver Candido Carrera escaped the vehicle unscathed before it burst into flames. Attempts were made to extinguish the blaze but the fire became too severe, which resulted in a premature end to the Spaniard’s rally.

Officials quickly threw the red flags in order to deal with the fire.

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, car catches fire

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, car catches fire

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"It was coming really quickly since the beginning of the stage," said Sordo. "The car was smelling of petrol a lot and just here in a straight line the fire was coming between the seats with a lot of smoke, so I stopped the car.

"After a few minutes it started to burn. It was coming from the rear and we tried to put it out but it was absolutely impossible. I'm sorry for the team - to lose a car like this, it's a bad day."

Seven Rally1 cars had navigated the narrow test before the stage was halted.

Rovanpera set the pace despite having to deal with smoke entering his car, and understeer that hampered the handling of his GR Yaris.

The Finn was 1.8s faster than Neuville with Evans third fastest some 5.5s adrift, while Tanak dropped 9.7s after having to briefly stop while passing through the infamous Isegami’s Tunnel due to a lack of visibility.

“We stopped in the tunnel because it was full of dust and we couldn't see beyond the bonnet,” said Tanak.

Worse was to befall eight-time world champion Ogier after the Frenchman suffered a puncture during the pass, which resulted in Ogier and new co-driver Vincent Landais dropping almost three minutes.

"It was very narrow with not a lot of grip in the road and I didn't feel anything. Our race is already over,” said Ogier, who dropped behind Breen on the road as the Irishman set the fifth fastest time.

As a result of the delay in clearing Sordo’s car, officials cancelled the following Stage 3, the 19.38km Inabu Dam test.

The action resumed on Stage 4 (Shitara Town, 22.44km) which was won by Evans, who set a blistering pace through the stage to clock a time 4.3s faster than Ogier.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński

Neuville was 0.3s further back as the Belgian moved into share of the rally lead with Evans.

Tanak was unable to match the pace on the front runners, reporting a transmission issue when he reached stage end.

Katsuta continued to struggle with understeer on his GR Yaris as the local set the fifth fastest time. He was however faster than early leader Rovanpera, who was now clear of the cockpit smoke issues that afflicted the Finn in the first morning stage.

However, there was drama for M-Sport as Breen crashed out nine kilometres into the test. It is unclear what happened, but team-mate Greensmith, who was battling a driveshaft problem on his Puma confirmed Breen had run into a barrier.

The stage was then red flagged due to a separate safety incident, according to the FIA, shortly after the Rally1 runners and one Rally2 car had completed the route. Notional times are expected to be awarded to remaining crews that were interrupted.

"During the running of SS4, a safety incident was reported by competitors," read a statement from the FIA.

"The stage was immediately red flagged for those already on the stage.

"All competitors will now proceed back to the service park for scheduled service, and the safety of the stages will be checked so competition can continue for the second loop of stages this afternoon.

"The FIA, local authorities and organisers will continue to investigate the reported incident."

In WRC2, the title appears to be heading in the direction of Emil Lindholm after title rival Kajetan Kajetanowicz crashed heavily in Stage 2 before the red flags were deployed.

Crews will repeat the morning stages on Friday afternoon following a midday service.

Tom Howard
