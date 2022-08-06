Tickets Subscribe
WRC Finland: Breen podium hopes evaporate after costly mistake
WRC Finland: Tanak clings onto lead from charging Rovanpera
WRC / Rally Finland Leg report

WRC Finland: Tanak extends lead, rain brings Rovanpera into the mix

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak extended his Rally Finland lead over Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi as rain helped World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera join the victory fight on Saturday morning.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC Finland: Tanak extends lead, rain brings Rovanpera into the mix

Tanak increased an overnight 3.8s advantage over Lappi into a 9.5s lead at the end of a wet Saturday morning loop of gravel stages.

The wet weather played into the hands of Rovanpera, who managed to win two of the four stages to leapfrog team-mate Elfyn Evans into third overall. He now sits just 12.9s behind Tanak.

Evans also claimed a stage win and remains in the mix, 17.9s in arrears, as the top four broke away from the rest of the field.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville made the most of mistakes from Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta and M-Sport’s Craig Breen to rise to fifth, as the Irishman retired for the second rally in a row after sustaining damage on Stage 12.

Evans made the best start to the day as he won Stage 11, held in damp conditions. The Welshman pipped Rovanpera by 0.7s, but the latter’s pace in the tricky conditions was a sign of things to come.

Rally leader Tanak also adapted to the inclement wether well to take 2.8s out of Lappi, who struggled for grip in his GR Yaris.

The rain intensified for the next test, which suited Rovanpera given the Finn has been the class of the field this year when conditions become slippery. The Finn duly delivered his first stage win of the rally, which put him ahead of Evans into third overall.

At the front, Lappi lost more time to leader Tanak when he overshot a junction, a carbon copy of an error made by his Toyota team-mate Katsuta as braking points became hard to judge.

Lappi remains second, but is set to come under pressure for the position from Rovanpera

Lappi remains second, but is set to come under pressure for the position from Rovanpera

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Tanak continued his impressive display to trail Rovanpera by only 2.5s, but was crucially 1.8s faster than Lappi, which allowed the Estonian to increase his rally lead.

Stage 12 proved to be a disastrous one for Breen, who crashed out of the rally while occupying fifth position. The Irishman misjudged a crest, resulting in his Puma hitting a grass bank littered with rocks that ripped the right rear wheel from his car and ended his day prematurely.

Breen’s M-Sport team-mates Adrien Fourmaux, Pierre-Louis Loubet, Gus Greensmith and Jari Huttunen, who were among the first to encounter the heavy rain, survived severe aquaplaning to reach the stage end.

There were no such problems fro Rovanpera, who went on to win the next test, Stage 13, despite declaring that this run was “not a good stage for me - I don't like it so much and there are some seconds I could take off”.

However, Rovanpera was still 1.7s faster than Lappi while Evans was third fastest. Tanak was fourth quickest after a surviving a small moment that cost him 1.6s to Lappi.

Behind, there was yet more misfortune for Rally1 debutant Huttunen, who suffered a power steering issue after a fuel pressure problem robbed the Finn of eighth overall on Friday.

Tanak restored his advantage over Lappi and extended it with victory on the final stage of the morning loop after defeating Rovanpera by 1.3s.

“It was a good stage with no real moments,” said Tanak. “I was in a very good rhythm and it was all we could do.”

Evans has lost third to Rovanpera, but remains in touch in fourth

Evans has lost third to Rovanpera, but remains in touch in fourth

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Rovanpera however was lucky to reach the stage end after an off that he put down to a wrong pacenote.

“We tried - we are lucky to be here,” said Rovanpera “I had one note wrong, a too fast note so we went completely off the road. But that’s rally sometimes, we’re here so all good.”

There was little to separate the top four but Lappi was the slowest of the quartet which resulted in Tanak’s lead increasing to 9.5s.

The teams will complete a second pass of the morning stages this afternoon.

WRC Finland: Breen podium hopes evaporate after costly mistake
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
