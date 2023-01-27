Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Toyota WRC boss Latvala plotting rally return
WRC News

WRC developing experimental propulsion class

The World Rally Championship is developing a new demonstration class that will allow manufacturers and teams to develop and experiment with alternative propulsion methods.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC developing experimental propulsion class

Rallying’s top tier is currently in the process of formulating its immediate and long term regulations, with propulsion a key topic for discussion.

Last year the WRC introduced a move to hybrid power, and became the first FIA world championship to use 100% sustainable fuel, through its Rally1 regulations, which will remain in place until the end of 2024.

It is widely expected that these regulations will continue into 2025, albeit tweaked to include an expanded use of the hybrid power unit on events, as revealed earlier this week

Beyond 2025 the picture is unclear as the automotive industry continues to evaluate its future direction. Full electric, hydrogen and synthetic fuels are all methods up for discussion that could form the base for rallying in the future.

Last year the FIA added a new full electric tier to the rally pyramid in Rally5e, which allows road going EV vehicles to be converted to rally cars. Opel, understood to be among a group of manufacturers keen to join the WRC in the future, has already developed a full electric rally car with its Corsa-e Rally.

Likewise, Toyota has produced a hydrogen powered version of GR Yaris rally car that made its public debut at Rally Belgium last year.

The WRC is expected to announce further details of its vision for the future at Rally Portugal in May which could include a new platform to allow alternative power methods to be developed within the championship.

While details of the class and its launch remain limited at this stage, it may follow a similar concept as seen at the Le Mans 24 Hours through its Garage 56 initiative.

“There will be more released around Portugal time around the new technical evolution [beyond 2025] and about having a demonstration class to allow experimental propulsion systems within the WRC, to provide that as a platform of experimentation and development and we are absolutely supportive of that and that will happen,” WRC event director Simon Larkin told Autosport.

Toyota Yaris H2

Toyota Yaris H2

Photo by: Toyota Racing

News of the demonstration class arrives following the WRC’s inaugural Innovation Forum hosted at last week’s season opener in Monte Carlo.

The event provided a platform to discuss sustainable mobility which brought identities from the automotive industry and rally together.

Among the guest speakers was Patrice Ratti, former President of Renault Sports Cars, who believes there will be several pathways for the future.

“Motorsport has always played a big role in developing future technologies, today even more than before,” said Ratti.

"It is very important – as is, I think, the strategy from the FIA to have different technologies in different championships.

“In WRC you have hybrid and renewable fuels. I think that is very good because we are going to see in real conditions how these fuels and technologies will perform. I think that, overall, it is a great strategy

“Nobody can say what will be the technology of the future and my bet is we will need several technologies.”

Read Also:

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says making a decision on rallying’s future method of propulsion shouldn’t be rushed.

“In rallying I don’t think we should jump and be emotional about it,” said Ben Sulayem.

“We should take our time because if we make a mistake it will be a big mistake. Then I think it will not be easy to make a U-turn and come back to our right track.

“Really we should take the right turn but not be slow as we are in a very dynamic sport, so we have to act fast but be correct.”

shares
comments
Toyota WRC boss Latvala plotting rally return
Previous article

Toyota WRC boss Latvala plotting rally return

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Toyota WRC boss Latvala plotting rally return
WRC

Toyota WRC boss Latvala plotting rally return

Rally USA a potential contender to join WRC in 2024
WRC

Rally USA a potential contender to join WRC in 2024

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master Rally Monte Carlo Plus
WRC

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Latest news

Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended
Formula E Formula E

Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended

Sebastien Buemi says his pole position pace at the Diriyah E-Prix is "just the beginning", but conceded it left him "sad" at how his time with Nissan ended.

Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Daytona 24 Hours

Romain Grosjean has expressed his satisfaction with the build-up to this weekend's Daytona 24 Hours, which will mark his first outing as a factory Lamborghini driver.

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut
Formula E Formula E

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut

Kelvin van der Linde was buoyed by his Diriyah E-Prix qualifying performance after minimal running, although felt his first Formula E race was an "uphill battle".

Auer to miss Bathurst, Craft-Bamboo seeking replacement
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Auer to miss Bathurst, Craft-Bamboo seeking replacement

Craft-Bamboo Racing is on the hunt for a driver for next week's Bathurst 12 Hour after Lucas Auer was injured in a practice crash in Daytona.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master Plus

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

He may only be contesting a part-time campaign in the World Rally Championship these days, but Sebastien Ogier underlined that he's lost none of his speed in the 2023 season opener. Storming to yet another victory on the Monte Carlo Rally, the eight-time world champion rewrote the history books again as Toyota served notice of its intentions with a crushing 1-2

WRC
Jan 23, 2023
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Plus

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Audi should have been invincible in the snowy conditions that typically greeted the World Rally Championship paddock in Monte Carlo. But unexpectedly warm weather for the 1983 season opener, combined with some left-field thinking from the Lancia crew turned the tables. Forty years on, team boss Cesare Fiorio reflects on a smash and grab

WRC
Jan 21, 2023
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Plus

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

M-Sport had a disastrous 2022 with its Rally1 Ford Pumas following Sebastien Loeb’s first-time-out win on the Monte. But now things are looking up with 2019 world champion Ott Tanak leading its attack, and the Cumbrian operation has optimism that it can challenge for a first title since Sebastien Ogier's departure at the end of 2018

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown Plus

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

As Kalle Rovanpera begins his World Rally Championship title defence in Monte Carlo, the Finn knows he has a target on his back. But who is best placed to knock the Toyota ace off his perch?

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Plus

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations

WRC
Jan 18, 2023
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing Plus

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

OPINION: New Hyundai WRC team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits he’s got a lot to learn as he leads the marque's efforts to dethrone Toyota. But could his Formula 1 experience and evident strengths mean he turns out to be an inspired choice?

WRC
Jan 18, 2023
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Plus

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.