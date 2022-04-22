Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / WRC's AI safety camera plan delayed as development continues
WRC / Rally Croatia Stage report

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera stars as rain wreaks havoc on Friday morning

World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera starred in tricky wet conditions to lead Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville after an eventful morning at Rally Croatia. 

Tom Howard
By:
WRC Croatia: Rovanpera stars as rain wreaks havoc on Friday morning

Rovanpera emerged as the class of the field winning three of the four morning stages held on slippery wet asphalt as he made the most of the clean conditions being first on the road.

The Toyota driver ended the loop with a 12.5s lead over Neuville, who produced a solid display for Hyundai, with team-mate Ott Tanak, 47.3s adrift in third.

Craig Breen will head in to the afternoon stages in fourth, only 1.9s shy of the final podium position. M-Sport team-mate Gus Greensmith completed the distance in fifth. But it proved to be a challenging day for the Ford squad, who lost Adrien Fourmaux to a spin off the road on stage 3, while Pierre-Louis Loubet retired after suffering three punctures in two stages.

Elfyn Evans also suffered two front left punctures across the morning stages which left him 2 minutes and 1s adrift in eighth, behind Oliver Solberg and Takamoto Katsuta after Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi retired on the opening stage. 

The rally began in an eventful fashion as crews grappled with the slippery conditions and a road that became increasingly dirtier as drivers dragged mud onto the surface from cutting corners.

Rovanpera set a blistering time on the first test, winning the stage by 4.1s from Neuville, who was lucky to escape from an excursion into a ditch on the exit of the third corner.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The Belgian labelled the stage “horrible” and the challenging road was winning few fans among the drivers.  

Breen emerged third fastest ahead of Tanak while Greensmith was fortunate to wrestle his car back on the road after a wild moment that resulted in his Ford Puma climbing a grass bank, narrowly avoiding a tree.

Solberg also lost time to a spin but worse was to come for Toyota’s Lappi and Evans, and M-Sport’s Loubet. 

Lappi clipped a rock while cutting a right hander which damaged his front right suspension, ending his day early on his Croatia debut, while Evans picked up a front left puncture and lost 1minute 20s. 

Meanwhile, Loubet could count himself unlucky as the Frenchman picked up punctures to both his front tyres, but was able to replenish his rubber having carried two spares.

Rovanpera continued his impressive start by winning the second stage and again Neuville emerged as his nearest rival, albeit 7.5s adrift.

Breen lost his grip of third overall to Tanak after the Irishman dropped 12s when he suffered a moment on the wet roads. The M-Sport driver ran wide on a left hander and elected to take evasive action by running up a grass bank avoiding a water hydrant in the process.

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Behind, team-mate Loubet suffered even more misfortune, as he incurred a third puncture of the day, which ruled him out of the remaining stages on Friday.

The rain returned at the start of the third stage but it failed to dampen Rovanpera’s charge although he was unable to complete three consecutive stage wins.

Team-mate Evans issued a response after his slow start to the rally to take the honours in stage 3, posting a time 2.6s faster than Rovanpera, while Tanak was third and Breen fourth.

Up until this point Fourmaux was the only M-Sport driver to avoid trouble. However, that ended 200m into the stage when he lost the rear of this Puma and speared through a hedge, before coming to rest in a garden. The Frenchman didn’t start the final stage of morning.

Rovanpera wrapped up a strong opening morning by winning the final stage before service held in heavy rain. Neuville kept the pressure on the Finn, to sit 0.7s back while Breen made up 6.1s on Tanak in the battle for third.

After suffering his second puncture of the morning, Evans managed to limit the damage by dropping only 16.8s.

The crews will repeat the morning loop of stages this afternoon.

Results:

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Total Time Gap
1 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 25'58.800  
2 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 26'10.400 11.600
3 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 26'32.300 33.500
4 Ireland Craig Breen
Ireland Paul Nagle 		Ford Puma Rally1 26'38.800 40.000
5 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
Sweden Jonas Andersson 		Ford Puma Rally1 26'58.700 59.900
6 France Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria		 Ford Puma Rally1 27'07.300 1'08.500
7 Sweden Oliver Solberg
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 27'15.200 1'16.400
8 Japan Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston		 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 27'23.100 1'24.300
9 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 27'46.500 1'47.700
10 France Yohan Rossel
France Valentin Sarreaud 		Citroën C3 Rally2 28'02.300 2'03.500
11 Chris Ingram
United Kingdom Craig Drew 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 28'15.600 2'16.800
12 Russian Federation Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 28'36.200 2'37.400
13 France Stéphane Lefebvre
Andy Malfoy		 Citroën C3 Rally2 28'39.700 2'40.900
14 Poland Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Poland Maciek Szczepaniak 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 28'40.700 2'41.900
15 Finland Jari Huttunen
Mikko Lukka 		Ford Fiesta Rally2 28'45.500 2'46.700
16 France Eric Camilli
Thibault De la Haye 		Citroën C3 Rally2 28'46.600 2'47.800
17 Finland Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 28'57.300 2'58.500
18 Grégoire Munster
Louis Louka		 Hyundai i20 N Rally2 29'09.600 3'10.800
19 United Kingdom Jon Armstrong
Brian Hoy		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 29'25.400 3'26.600
20 Erik Cais
Petr Těšínský		 Ford Fiesta Rally2 29'26.800 3'28.000
21 Robert Virves
Aleks Lesk		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 29'38.500 3'39.700
22 Lauri Joona
Finland Mikael Korhonen 		Ford Fiesta Rally3 29'42.400 3'43.600
23 United Kingdom Neil Simpson
Michael Gibson 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 29'47.400 3'48.600
24 Armin Kremer
Germany Timo Gottschalk 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 29'51.500 3'52.700
25 Mikko Heikkilä
Samu Vaaleri		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 29'59.500 4'00.700
26 Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 29'59.700 4'00.900
27 Georg Linnamäe
United Kingdom James Morgan 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 29'59.900 4'01.100
28 Mauro Miele
Luca Beltrame		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 30'01.000 4'02.200
29 Mikołaj Marczyk
Poland Szymon Gospodarczyk 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 30'07.300 4'08.500
30 Johannes Keferbock
Ilka Minor 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 30'19.100 4'20.300
31 Olivier Burri
Anderson Levratti 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 30'42.500 4'43.700
32 Jean-Baptiste Franceschi
Anthony Gorguilo 		Ford Fiesta Rally3 30'44.200 4'45.400
33 United States Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani		 Citroën C3 Rally2 30'45.700 4'46.900
34 France Pierre Ragues
Julien Pesenti		 Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 31'10.200 5'11.400
35 France Pierre-Louis Loubet
France Vincent Landais 		Ford Puma Rally1 31'23.000 5'24.200
36 Mexico Benito Guerra
Spain Daniel Cue 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 31'37.800 5'39.000
37 Italy Enrico Brazzoli
Italy Manuel Fenoli 		Ford Fiesta Rally3 31'54.000 5'55.200
38 Róbert Bútor
Róbert Tagai		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 32'51.400 6'52.600
39 Slovenia Aljosa Novak
Uroš Ocvirk		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 32'55.700 6'56.900
40 Alfred Kramer
Jeannette Andersson		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 32'59.300 7'00.500
41 Darko Peljhan
Matej Čar		 Škoda Fabia R5 33'25.000 7'26.200
42 Niko Pulic
Aleksandra Kovačić		 Škoda Fabia R5 33'34.700 7'35.900
43 Mexico Ricardo Trivino
Spain Marc Marti 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 33'34.800 7'36.000
44 Filippo Marchino
Roberto Briani		 Škoda Fabia R5 33'46.000 7'47.200
45 Vlastimil Majerčák
Jakub Slovák		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 34'12.600 8'13.800
46 Zoltán László
Tamás Kürti		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 34'23.600 8'24.800
47 Fabrizio Arengi
Massimiliano Bosi 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 34'57.400 8'58.600
48 Ivica Siladić
Jasna Durak		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 35'03.500 9'04.700
49 Martin Ravenščak
Marko Stiperski		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 35'24.800 9'26.000
50 Viliam Prodan
Zoran Raštegorac		 Renault Clio Rally4 35'32.900 9'34.100
51 McRae Kimathi
Mwangi Kioni		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 36'21.100 10'22.300
52 Željko Magličić
Ivan Poljak		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 36'41.200 10'42.400
53 Jan Pokos
Viljem Ošlaj		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 36'42.100 10'43.300
54 Krešimir Ravenščak
Dora Ravenščak		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 37'04.000 11'05.200
55 Lazar Milovanović
Goran Rabasović		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 37'16.300 11'17.500
56 Carlo Covi
Michela Lorigiola		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 38'49.600 12'50.800
57 Netherlands Henk Vossen
Hans van Goor 		Ford Fiesta R5 39'03.600 13'04.800
View full results
shares
comments
WRC's AI safety camera plan delayed as development continues
Previous article

WRC's AI safety camera plan delayed as development continues
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC's AI safety camera plan delayed as development continues Rally Croatia
WRC

WRC's AI safety camera plan delayed as development continues

WRC Croatia: Lappi retires as Evans suffers puncture in eventful first stage Rally Croatia
WRC

WRC Croatia: Lappi retires as Evans suffers puncture in eventful first stage

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus
WRC

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

Kalle Rovanperä More
Kalle Rovanperä
WRC Sweden: Rovanpera clinches comfortable Rally Sweden victory Rally Sweden
WRC

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera clinches comfortable Rally Sweden victory

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning Rally Sweden
WRC

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning

How the WRC's new flying Finn reached new heights in the Greek mountains Rally Greece Plus
WRC

How the WRC's new flying Finn reached new heights in the Greek mountains

Latest news

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera stars as rain wreaks havoc on Friday morning
WRC WRC

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera stars as rain wreaks havoc on Friday morning

WRC's AI safety camera plan delayed as development continues
WRC WRC

WRC's AI safety camera plan delayed as development continues

WRC Croatia: Lappi retires as Evans suffers puncture in eventful first stage
WRC WRC

WRC Croatia: Lappi retires as Evans suffers puncture in eventful first stage

Understanding WRC hybrid failures top of FIA priority list
WRC WRC

Understanding WRC hybrid failures top of FIA priority list

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Plus

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Plus

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.