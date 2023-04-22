WRC Croatia: Evans leads Tanak after Neuville crash
Toyota’s Elfyn Evans will take a 22.6-second lead over M-Sport’s Ott Tanak into Saturday afternoon at Rally Croatia after Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville crashed out of the lead.
Evans started the day 5.7s behind leader Neuville but the Welshman inherited the rally lead when his Hyundai rival went off the road in stage 11, which forced the Neuville to retire from the day’s action.
The sole remaining Hyundai of Esapekka Lappi headed to service in third, 44.8s adrift.
Only 4.7s covered fourth to seventh with M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet leading the best of the rest.
Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier climbed ahead of team-mate Takamoto Katsuta to fifth overall, while world champion Kalle Rovanpera won three of the four stages to sit poised in seventh.
With the road order reversed, Rovanpera made the most of being first into the stages after difficult Friday that was headlined by losing more than two minutes to a flat tyre.
The Finn recorded his first stage win since Sweden in February by setting the pace in stage 9, as he began to close in on team-mate Ogier, who started the day with a one minute penalty for a safety belt infringement on stage 2.
Ogier’s morning also started on the back foot as the Frenchman had to fix a mysterious issue with his GR Yaris on the road section before stage.
“[There was] a small mistake was done in service this morning and we had to fix it [before SS9], the car would have been undriveable otherwise,” said Ogier, who was 1.4s slower than Rovanpera.
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Tanak, much more comfortable in the Ford Puma, produced arguably the most impressive drive considering his road position, to clock the second fastest time 1.2s adrift of Rovanpera.
Despite facing the worst of the conditions, Neuville was able to tame his Hyundai on the roads made slippery from gravel being dragged onto the surface to extend his rally lead by setting the fourth quickest time.
Evans admitted he was too careful in the stage and dropped 4.8s to Neuville, who pushed his lead out to 10.5s.
Neuville was able to eke out his advantage over Evans to another three tenths after stage 10, which was won by Rovanpera, who pipped Ogier by 0.1s.
Tanak continued his charge and also took time out of Evans to close within 16.1s of the Toyota driver in the battle for second.
However, the battle for victory took a decisive twist on the next test, stage 11, the only brand new addition to this year’s route.
Again facing the worse of the road conditions, Neuville misjudged a long right hander, 5.2km into the 10.13km test and crashed out of the rally.
The Hyundai driver clipped a rock with the left rear of his i20 N which sent the car into trees lining the road and caused significant damage to the car. Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe were unharmed in the incident.
This accident handed Evans the rally lead from Tanak with Lappi sitting in the final podium position. The stage was won by Rovanpera to complete a hat-trick of fastest stage times to move within 2.6s of Ogier in the fight for sixth.
Ogier spoiled Rovanpera’s chance of a clean sweep of the morning stages after edging the Finn in stage 12, who lost time to wild slide, by 0.7s. Evans clocked the third fastest time to pull 3.5s from Tanak but was also lucky after skimming barrier during his run.
Citroen driver Yohan Rossel sits eighth overall to lead the WRC2 class. Crews will return to the stages this afternoon following a midday service.
WRC Croatia: Full Saturday morning results
|Cla
|Driver/Codriver
|Car
|Total Time
|Gap
|1
| Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|1:47'56.5
|2
| Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Ford Puma Rally1
|1:48'19.1
|22.6
|3
| Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|1:48'41.3
|44.8
|4
| Pierre-Louis Loubet
Nicolas Gilsoul
|Ford Puma Rally1
|1:50'03.4
|2'06.9
|5
| Sébastien Ogier
Vincent Landais
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|1:50'04.8
|2'08.3
|6
| Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|1:50'06.0
|2'09.5
|7
| Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|1:50'08.1
|2'11.6
|8
|Jan Medved
Izidor Šavelj
|Opel Corsa Rally4
|1:52'25.7
|4'29.2
|9
| Yohan Rossel
Arnaud Dunand
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|1:52'52.8
|4'56.3
|10
| Nicolas Ciamin
Yannick Roche
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|1:53'22.0
|5'25.5
|11
| Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|1:53'22.4
|5'25.9
|12
| Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|1:54'18.1
|6'21.6
|13
| Oliver Solberg
Elliott Edmondson
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|1:54'35.9
|6'39.4
|14
|Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|1:54'53.0
|6'56.5
|15
| Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|1:55'17.3
|7'20.8
|16
| Gus Greensmith
Jonas Andersson
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|1:57'26.6
|9'30.1
|17
| Armin Kremer
Ella Kremer
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|1:59'14.9
|11'18.4
|18
|Laurent Pellier
Marine Pelamourgues
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|2:00'43.1
|12'46.6
|19
|Mauro Miele
Luca Beltrame
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|2:01'43.2
|13'46.7
|20
|Norbert Herczig
Ramón Ferencz
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|2:02'33.3
|14'36.8
|21
|Johannes Keferbock
Ilka Minor
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|2:02'45.0
|14'48.5
|22
|Rok Turk
Blanka Kacin
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|2:03'34.0
|15'37.5
|23
|Patrick O'Brien
Stephen O'Brien
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|2:04'28.8
|16'32.3
|24
|Diego Jr.
Rogelio Penate
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|2:04'44.4
|16'47.9
|25
|Tom Rensonnet
Loïc Dumont
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|2:05'18.5
|17'22.0
|26
|Eamonn Kelly
Conor Mohan
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|2:05'39.0
|17'42.5
|27
|Victor Cartier
Marine Maye
|Toyota Yaris Rally2-Kit
|2:06'05.2
|18'08.7
|28
| Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|2:07'32.0
|19'35.5
|29
|Vlastimil Majerčák
Jakub Slovák
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|2:07'40.2
|19'43.7
|30
|Fabio Schwarz
Tim Rauber
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|2:08'22.3
|20'25.8
|31
|Zoltán László
Gábor Zsíros
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|2:13'30.6
|25'34.1
|32
|Marco Oldani
Pietro D'Agostino
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|2:13'39.5
|25'43.0
|33
|Aleš Zrinski
Rok Vidmar
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|2:14'49.4
|26'52.9
|34
|Romet Jürgenson
Siim Oja
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|2:15'13.1
|27'16.6
|35
|Tomas Hrvatin
Djani Simčić
|Renault Clio Rally4
|2:17'23.2
|29'26.7
|36
|Željko Magličić
Ivan Poljak
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|2:18'08.1
|30'11.6
|37
|Eamonn Boland
Michael Joseph
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|2:19'49.6
|31'53.1
|38
|Jan Pokos
Viljem Ošlaj
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|2:20'30.4
|32'33.9
|39
|Igor Mandić
Albert Ivančić
|Renault Clio Rally5
|2:24'34.2
|36'37.7
|40
|Hamza Anwar
Martin Brady
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|2:25'18.1
|37'21.6
|41
|Grégoire Munster
Louis Louka
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|2:26'34.2
|38'37.7
|42
|Henk Vossen
Radboud van
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|2:28'37.0
|40'40.5
|43
|William Creighton
Liam Regan
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|2:30'21.9
|42'25.4
|44
|Vjekoslav Čičko
Eugen Kokolić
|Renault Clio Rally5
|2:31'33.0
|43'36.5
|45
|Alejandro Cachón
Alejandro López
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|2:33'50.9
|45'54.4
|46
|Georg Linnamäe
James Morgan
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|2:35'20.3
|47'23.8
|47
|Marko Lončarić
Gabrijel Krnjić
|Renault Clio Rally4
|2:38'39.0
|50'42.5
|48
|Matteo Fontana
Alessandro Arnaboldi
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|2:42'30.5
|54'34.0
|49
|Roberto Jnr.
Mauro Barreiro
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|2:42'45.1
|54'48.6
|50
| Erik Cais
Petr Těšínský
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|3:13'22.5
|1:25'26.0
|51
|Martin Ravenščak
Dora Ravenščak
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|3:13'46.7
|1:25'50.2
|52
|Filip Kohn
Tomáš Střeska
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|3:23'24.9
|1:35'28.4
|53
|Slaven Šekuljica
Damir Petrović
|Renault Clio Rally5
|3:48'03.3
|2:00'06.8
|View full results
Related video
WRC Croatia: Neuville crashes from the lead on stage 11
Neuville explains crash that ended WRC victory shot in Croatia
Latest news
Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge
Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge
WRC Croatia: Evans extends lead as handbrake issue hampers Tanak’s charge
WRC Croatia: Evans extends lead as handbrake issue hampers Tanak’s charge WRC Croatia: Evans extends lead as handbrake issue hampers Tanak’s charge
Second Berlin E-Prix "going to be very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre
Second Berlin E-Prix "going to be very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre Second Berlin E-Prix "going to be very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre
Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash
Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.