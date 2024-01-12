Subscribe
World Rally Championship: Major rule changes for WRC in 2024

The World Rally Championship has undergone various rule changes for its upcoming 2024 season

Author Ed Hardy
Updated
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The 2024 WRC season begins with the Monte Carlo Rally on 25-28 January where reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera is unlikely to defend his title. 

The double world champion, who has won the past two titles, will only contest the 2024 season as a part-time driver to “recharge his batteries” ahead of a return to full-time competition in 2025. 

It leaves a huge opportunity for a new WRC champion and Elfyn Evans, Rovanpera’s Toyota team-mate who fought him for the 2023 title, is one of those looking to launch a challenge for it having finished second in three of the past four seasons. 

His championship hunt will begin with 210 miles of tarmac and snow in the spectacular mountains around Monaco, which will also see the WRC debut changes to the event format, so here is everything explained. 

WRC points structure for 2024

A new WRC points structure will be introduced for 2024 as an attempt to improve entertainment on the final day of a rally weekend. Previously, drivers would often contest stages at a reduced pace to preserve tyres for the weekend closing Power Stage, which offers bonus points to the five fastest times. 

Under the new system, championship points will be split into two with rewards on offer at the end of Saturday and Sunday, although a total of 30 remains the prize for a perfect rally. So, a sliding scale of 18-15-13-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 will be awarded at the end of Saturday, with 7-6-5-4-3- 2-1 then given the following day while the Power Stage is unchanged where the top five pairings score 5-4-3-2-1. 

M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1

Position 

Points for overall position by Saturday 

Points for final position by Sunday 

Power Stage 

18 

15 

13 

10 

N/A 

N/A 

N/A 

N/A 

N/A 

N/A 

10 

N/A 

N/A 

A crew will only score points on Saturday if it finishes on the Sunday though so in cases where a car does not, Saturday points will be awarded to the next best-placed pairing. WRC’s 2019 champion Ott Tanak believes “the meaning of victory is quite a lot less” under the new points system because a driver could win the rally but other competitors score more points than them. The winner of the rally will still be determined by overall time from the start of the event. 

So, the FIA will closely monitor how the new WRC points system impacts things across 2024 and adjust where necessary. Meanwhile, teams are still eligible to nominate three crews for points, but they will only be awarded to its top two classified finishers. 

WRC car changes for 2024 

The FIA has allowed non-hybrid powered Rally1 cars to compete in the 2024 WRC season in order to make the top tier more accessible. It is a way of reducing costs to run a Rally1 car, which also gives the opportunity for the machines to compete in regional rallies. 

Rally1 cars not using the plug-in hybrid system will instead carry the equivalent weight of the full EV system in ballast, which reduces horsepower by around 100. However, those who enter a rally without the hybrid system are not eligible for championship points, but it is still supported by the manufacturers and should close the gap between Rally1 and Rally2. 

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

There have also been changes made to the number of hybrid units available in 2024, as teams can no longer use more than three new units as opposed to nine in previous years as another way of reducing costs. 

Elsewhere, five-minute penalties will no longer be given to drivers for changing their engine between pre-rally scrutineering and first-time control, which happened to Tanak at the 2023 Rally Estonia - an incident that launched investigations into the particular rule. So, under new regulations teams can replace a damaged hybrid unit between the two stages as long as it does not exceed the permitted number of used engines. 

WRC calendar for 2024  

Round 

Event 

Rally Headquarters 

Date 

Monte Carlo Rally 

Gap, Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur, France 

25-28 January 

Rally Sweden 

Umea, Vasterbotten County, Sweden 

15-18 February 

Safari Rally 

Nairobi, Kenya 

28-31 March 

Croatia Rally 

Zagreb, Croatia 

18-21 April 

Rally de Portugal 

Matosinhos, Porto, Portugal 

9-12 May 

Rally Italia Sardegna 

Olbia, Sardinia, Italy 

30 May - 2 June 

Rally Poland 

Mikolajki, Warmian-Masurian, Poland 

27-30 June 

Rally Latvia 

Liepaja, Kurzeme Planning Region, Latvia 

18-21 July 

Rally Finland 

Jyvaskyla, Central Finland, Finland 

1-4 August 

10 

Acropolis Rally 

Lamia, Central Greece, Greece 

5-8 September 

11 

Rally Chile 

Concepcion, Biobio, Chile 

26-29 September 

12 

Central European Rally 

Passau, Bavaria, Germany (the rally also visits Austria and Czech Republic) 

31 October - 3 November 

13 

Rally Japan 

Toyota, Aichi, Japan 

21-24 November 

WRC Rally1 line-ups for 2024 

*Will only contest selected rounds in 2024 

Team 

Driver 

Co-driver 

Louis Louka 

Alexandre Coria 

 

 

 

 

Hyundai 

*Candido Carrera 

Ott Tanak 

 

 

 

Toyota 

*Sebastien Ogier 

Elfyn Evans 

*Kalle Rovanpera 

*Jonna Halttunen 

 

shares
comments
Ed Hardy
