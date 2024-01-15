WEC team Iron Lynx to expand into rallying

The Italian team known for its exploits in sportscar racing has elected to expand its portfolio by running three Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars, in association with renowned rally team Sarrazin Motorsport, headed by former Formula 1, WRC and WEC driver Stephane Sarrazin.

Drivers have already been recruited to compete in the nine-round French Rally Championship and the six-round French Gravel Championship.

Reigning French Gravel champion Jean-Baptiste Franceschi has secured a deal with the team. The 27-year-old won the 2021 FIA ERC3 and ERC3 Junior title.

Franceschi will be joined by 22-year-old Rehane Gany, who already has experience competing in both the French Rally and French Gravel championships.

The third entry will run under the Iron Dames banner and will be driven by 2022 French Women’s champion Sarah Rumeau, alongside co-driver Julie Amblard. This entry will also participate in the six-round French Gravel Rally Championship.

“Today marks a historic moment for the Iron Lynx name, by expanding into a completely new discipline in rallying,” said Andrea Piccini, Iron Lynx team principal and CEO.

“It is a very exciting time to welcome new names to the Iron Lynx family, especially some with vast experience in rallying. Stephane and I go a long way back to the International Formula 3000 days in 1999 and is a former team-mate of mine from the GT1 era at Le Mans, and we shared a car that took to the podium in Utah in the American Le Mans Series so we already know what it means to be successful together and we aim to continue that into our new venture.”

Photo by: Iron Lynx Deborah Mayer, Sarah Rumeau, Julie Amblard, Stéphane Sarrazin, Iron Lynx

Sarrazin added: “The Iron Lynx and Iron Dames rally project joining with Sarrazin Motorsport is a source of great pride and I am honoured by Deborah Mayer’s choice to place her trust in us. I will also reconnect with Iron Lynx’s Team Principal Andrea Piccini, with whom I have shared great moments in F3000 and F1.

“Together we share the same values in motor racing and sport in general. This is a fantastic opportunity for the company which allows us to continue supporting and developing young drivers in reaching the highest level.”

The French Rally Championship begins with the Touquet Pas de Calais round from 14-16 March.