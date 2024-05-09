Toyota not “expecting too many changes” to WRC technical rules for 2025

The WRC is currently gripped by discussions over the technical rules for next year after teams strongly opposed the FIA’s proposal to make changes to Rally1 and Rally2 cars in a bid to boost entry numbers at events.

The FIA intends to remove hybrid power from Rally1 cars and further reduce the performance of the vehicles by modifying the rear wing and the air restrictor. The WRC manufacturers wrote a letter to the FIA last month requesting the current rules stay in place until the end of 2026.

A dossier is currently being worked on that will be submitted to the FIA which will then make a final decision on regulations, that will be communicated at the World Motor Sport Council on June 11.

According to Toyota boss Latvala, more discussions will be held at Rally Portugal this weekend, but the Finn believes technical changes are likely to be limited for next year.

“I think there will be some meetings here and step by step things are developing and going forward,” Latvala told Autosport/Motorsport.com.

“I hope by the end of this month we start to know where we are. If I have understood the focus is more on the bigger picture overall, regulations for 2027.

“All the manufacturers have come together saying we shouldn’t change so much, and I don’t expect too many changes for next year. This is the expectation, but nothing is decided.

“If we think the short term, of course, we want all the teams to commit to the championship and we don’t want it to get too expensive in the short term. Knowing the regulations for 2027 is more important now than changing things for 2025.”

Latvala is also feeling positive regarding the discussions over the 2027 regulations, which are yet to be officially ratified.

The FIA has however provided a framework that would see the Rally1 class based around the current Rally1 concept but will produce approximately 330 horsepower. These vehicles will use a common safety cell to reduce costs and allow manufacturers and tuners to develop cars with their own bodywork based on production models from the B-class, C-Class and compact SUV segments or a Concept Car designed to tight technical criteria.

“I know that the discussions [for 2027] are ongoing and I’m positive,” Latvala added. “It is looking good, but things are going forward slowly, and I think the sooner we have more information, of course, will be better.”