The USA’s WRC return and 2027 key calendar questions answered

The World Rally Championship will finally be returning to the USA for the first time since 1988 following the confirmation of the 2027 calendar.

It marks the end of a long journey for the WRC to break into the lucrative USA market having earmarked North America as a key area for expansion.

Following a successful candidate event in June this year, the USA will rejoin the calendar courtesy of a gravel rally based around Knoxville, Tennessee, taking in roads in both that state and Kentucky, held from 26-29 August.

Hosting a round in the USA has been a long stated aim for the WRC for more than a decade. Talk of a USA event reignited back in 2022, with a test event planned in Chattanooga in 2023. Given the importance of cracking the USA market successfully the WRC wanted to ensure a North America comeback was planned and handled correctly.

In 2024 the series announced a clear roadmap to an event in 2026 that included direct investment and involvement in promotion from WRC Promoter. But a decision from WRC Promoter and the Automobile Competition Committee of the US (ACCUS, the US’s FIA national sporting authority) was made to delay the country’s appearance on the WRC calendar until 2027 at the earliest to ensure the event has the best chance of success.

But now the USA has been deemed by the FIA ready to return to the WRC.

“As you have seen during the season, FIA and promoter running a candidate event that was pretty good," the WRC’s new chief operating officer Julien Vial explained in a media roundtable attended by Autosport.

The WRC will aim for further growth in the USA next year Photo by: Toyota Racing

“As you know, the USA is a big market for motorsport, but also for automotive and for us it is important to come into this region. We are sure we can develop the rally in the future in this area, and we have strong support from FIA and also for the ASN.

“We are working closely with the promoter to develop a big event the USA has the ability to organise. So I think it's pretty good news now for the WRC to come back in the US.

“I think it will be close to the format you already know with shakedown on Thursday. We are trying to work to have our rally format as we want. It is not really possible for 2027 because the actual promoter in the US already started this project before we [the WRC promoter] joined this journey. But we are working to make a big show with a big ceremonial start. This event will respect the DNA of rallying and we are very confident we will have a great event in 2027 in the US.”

"We are working to make a big show with a big ceremonial start. This event will respect the DNA of rallying and we are very confident we will have a great event in 2027 in the US” Julian Vial

FIA deputy president for sport Malcolm Wilson added: “USA has been on the radar for a number of years. But from my point of working with a new promoter right from the outset. One of the important aspects was to make sure to find a way to get an event in the US. And in fairness to Eric [Boullier, WRC Promoter CEO] and Julian and the team, they've done a big job, a big effort to actually make it happen.

“As you can imagine It's probably been one of the influencing factors from Ford coming back [to the WRC from 2028]. Well done to the new promoter team for putting that commitment in and making sure we get the event on the calendar.”

Why it is the right time to grow to 15 events?

The WRC’s return to the USA has effectively resulted in the 2027 calendar increasing to 15 events for the first time since 2008.

The importance of the USA market and the fact the new technical regulations have reduced costs for teams has prompted the calendar expansion.

A new era of the WRC is ushered in for 2027 Photo by: FIA

“It's quite clear. We expanded the calendar to go to the US, it’s quite important,” added Vial. “We took this decision with the FIA and it is not only with the WRC Promoter. We discussed it for a long time with everyone at the FIA.

“We really believe that the USA is mandatory and will help us a lot for our sport. So I know sometimes we need to make decisions, but with the new regulations [€345,000 car cost cap], also with the costs dropping back to something more accessible we made the decision and that it's a good time to take it.”

Was there any consideration to avoid seven consecutive gravel events?

For the second consecutive season the year will end with a stretch of seven consecutive gravel rallies, a topic that has previously triggered criticism from drivers.

Across the last two years the championship leader has been hampered by the disadvantage of having to sweep the gravel roads on the opening day of the event. Drivers have felt there is little reward for leading the championship without an asphalt rally to break up the gravel season.

When asked by Autosport if there has been any consideration to address this for 2027, Vial added: “As you understand, with the confirmation of our [the new WRC Promoter] deal in August, we don't have too much flexibility with this 2027 calendar. But it's a very good point. We are working, each country has different constraints, so it's not easy to find a slot for everyone.

“But if we can, for sure, maybe add some tarmac event at the end of the season it could be interesting to try to balance this gravel effect. It was not possible for 2027. I don't know if it will be possible for 2028. But in the long-term perspective we are thinking about that.”

Will event formats change in 2027?

The WRC has traditionally run its events across a Thursday to Sunday format and it appears this is most likely to remain the same in 2027, although there is scope for potential changes. The championship's new promoter has communicated a wish to run a one stage, two pass format on Sunday, which proved to be a success in Finland and Estonia.

Could Rally Finland and Rally Estonia hold the key to future format changes? Photo by: M-Sport

“It's a bit early to ask this question because as you know, organisers are obliged to submit their itineraries six months in advance. So it's a bit early to say for the second half of the calendar,” said FIA road sport director Abel.

"But what we can say is together with the promoter we have set the target to have the moving over to the new format year by year, so having, let’s say roughly 25% of the events moving to the new format in 2027, and then increase the number again in 2028. And at the same time, we have aligned that we are open to any format changes proposals to review them one by one and act in the best interests of the championship.”

How will the back-to-back WRC Estonia/Finland work?

Another aspect that is new for the 2027 calendar is the prospect of a double header with Estonia (22-25 July) and Finland (29 July - 1 August). In recent seasons events have had at least one full week between the conclusion of one rally and the start of the next. The championship previously held Corsica and Spain back-to-back in 2007.

It will mean teams will work on doing both events with the same cars with reduced time to prepare for each rally.

“We have decided with Estonia and Finland to take this challenge to organise these two events in two weeks and also [to improve] the storytelling for all the rally fans and all the teams"

Julian Vial

“We have decided with Estonia and Finland to take this challenge to organise these two events in two weeks and also [to improve] the storytelling for all the rally fans and all the teams," said Vial.

"We have Finland directly after Estonia, so I think it's something new that is very interesting to test, and also for the promotion it could be something interesting.

“If it works maybe we can do that again in another country in 2028.”

Saudi Arabia finale proceeding as planned

This year the WRC was forced to cut short its season one round earlier with a trip to Saudi Arabia cancelled, and not replaced, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is set to host next year’s season finale in November with the FIA confident at this point it will go ahead as planned.

Rally Saudi Arabia is slated to return next season Photo by: M-Sport

“We are working closely with the FIA member club and we are making a big effort also to support the event this year running as a round of the Middle East Rally Championship,” said Abel. "So for the time being, towards 2027 everything is proceeding as planned. Luckily, we are still one year away. The FIA’s hands are too short to control the situation in the region, but we will see. For the moment, everything is progressing as planned.

“The championship doesn't operate with a backup event, so every situation is handled case by case.”

What will 2027 have in store? Photo by: Toyota Racing