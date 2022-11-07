Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lappi favourite to land 2023 Hyundai WRC drive
WRC / Rally Japan News

Tanak wishes to end Hyundai WRC partnership on a high

Ott Tanak says he hopes to end his three-year association with Hyundai Motorsport on a high at this week’s World Rally Championship season finale in Japan.

Tom Howard
By:
Tanak wishes to end Hyundai WRC partnership on a high

The 2019 world champion is set to contest his last rally with the South Korean marque after announcing plans to exercise a clause in his deal to end his contract a year early.

Tanak is yet to comment further on his future plans after stating in an announcement shortly after Rally Spain that he feels “the need to embark on a new challenge”.

The Estonian has been linked with moves to M-Sport and Toyota, while a sabbatical is also not out of the question. His seat at Hyundai appears set to be filled by Toyota driver Esapekka Lappi, which will create a vacancy at the Japanese brand for 2023.

Looking ahead to his final outing with Hyundai on Japan’s all-new asphalt stages, the 35-year-old hopes to end his tenure with Hyundai on a positive note.

After winning the 2019 world title, Tanak left Toyota to joined Hyundai where he has since scored five wins, with three of those arriving this season.

“Rally Japan is going to be a challenging one for us because it’s a new event, so I personally don’t have too much information on what to expect, but we will gather all the info we have available with the recce and prepare for it as much as possible,” said Tanak.

“After three years with Hyundai Motorsport, this is going to be my last one with them, so I hope that we can find a good feeling on the roads and finish the season and our partnership on a high note.”

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai is not expected to formally announce its 2023 driver line-up until after Rally Japan.

It is understood the team still has a seat to fill in its third i20 N after electing not to renew its contract with Oliver Solberg, who partnered Dani Sordo this year.

Reports from Spain have indicated that the experienced Sordo is in line to continue his role sharing the third car.

Finland’s Teemu Suninen tested the i20 N Rally1 for the first time in Finland last week and remains hopeful of seeking a seat, while WRC2 champion Andreas Mikkelsen, former Citroen and Toyota driver Kris Meeke and M-Sport’s Craig Breen remain linked to the vacancy.

shares
comments

Related video

Lappi favourite to land 2023 Hyundai WRC drive
Previous article

Lappi favourite to land 2023 Hyundai WRC drive
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Lappi favourite to land 2023 Hyundai WRC drive
WRC

Lappi favourite to land 2023 Hyundai WRC drive

M-Sport withdraws Fourmaux from WRC Japan finale Rally Japan
WRC

M-Sport withdraws Fourmaux from WRC Japan finale

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Rally Spain Plus
WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Ott Tanak More
Ott Tanak
Tanak announces Hyundai WRC departure following 2022 season Rally Spain
WRC

Tanak announces Hyundai WRC departure following 2022 season

Hyundai perplexed by double WRC hybrid drama for Tanak on Rally Spain Rally Spain
WRC

Hyundai perplexed by double WRC hybrid drama for Tanak on Rally Spain

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Plus
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Latest news

2022 WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain – How to watch, session timings and more
WEC WEC

2022 WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 World Endurance Championship season reaches its climax this weekend with the 8 Hours of Bahrain. Here’s how you can follow the title decider.

Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse

Online abuse has become a blight on our sport. The level of sustained toxicity has reached crisis point. It is time for all of us to unite – and to act.

The Mercedes ace emerging from the shadow of an F1 legend
DTM DTM

The Mercedes ace emerging from the shadow of an F1 legend

From the beginning of his DTM career, any reference to Lucas Auer was typically prefixed with a reference to his famous uncle, 10-time Grand Prix winner Gerhard Berger. But after finishing as a strong runner-up in 2022, the Austrian is increasingly making his own name

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive
Supercars Supercars

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive

A new Supercars reality TV show, based on the incredibly popular Drive to Survive series, is in the works.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.