WRC News

Tanak secures M-Sport WRC switch for 2023

Ott Tanak will spearhead M-Sport Ford’s 2023 World Rally Championship attack after securing a deal to reunite with the squad where his top flight rally career began.

Tom Howard
By:
The 2019 world champion has emerged as key part of the WRC silly season after exercising a clause to end his Hyundai tenure with a year remaining on his contract after a challenging 2022 campaign.

Today’s announcement has ended the speculation surrounding Tanak’s future with the Estonian penning a deal to return to the Ford squad that ignited his WRC career in 2011.

Tanak had been facing an uncertain future following his exit from Hyundai, where he scored three rally wins this year. The 35-year-old told media that a sabbatical from the WRC was among his options for next year, while being linked with returns to both Toyota and M-Sport.

However, this latest chapter of his WRC career will see Tanak lead the British operation that will feature a changed driver line-up after splitting with Craig Breen 12 months into a two-year deal last month. The Irishman, who endured a difficult campaign driving the Ford Puma, has since moved to Hyundai to share the third i20 N with Dani Sordo.

The 17-time WRC rally winner is already looking forward to the prospect of rejoining M-Sport, where he scored his maiden WRC win in 2017, in his last season of his first stint before joining Toyota for a two-season spell and then Hyundai in 2020.

“M-Sport is the place that raised me as a driver and the place that taught me all the hard lessons and experience to become a top level player in the World Rally Championship,” said Tanak, who will once again be partnered by co-driver Martin Jarveoja.

“Since becoming a world champion I have not been able to defend the title, and I will not be able to make peace with myself until I do.

“I have had many discussions with Malcolm and we definitely share the same ambition for the upcoming season. It is going to be a big challenge for us, but I know the people at Dovenby Hall, I know what they are capable of and with their passion to give everything they have, we can challenge for the championship.

“I'm happy to be back at M-Sport Ford World Rally Team and we will give our everything next year."

M-Sport revealed its intentions to sign Tanak earlier this year but admitted that such a move would be dictated by finances.

Now the deal has been successfully completed, team principal Richard Millener has outlined that a tilt at the title is expected from its new signing.

“Seeing Ott back in M-Sport overalls will be a significant moment for everyone at Dovenby Hall,” said Millener.

“The aim for 2023 is clear for us and for Ott; to win the 2023 drivers’ championship. To achieve this goal together will require a lot of hard work and energy, but we are prepared and ready for this challenge. Having a driver like Ott on board is key to lifting the spirits and desires of the team to realise our full potential and push forward in 2023.

“We have gained a lot of experience with the Puma in 2022, we know the strengths of the car and are confident that Ott is the right person to drive it to get the results we know we deserve.”

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson confirmed that Tanak has already tested the Puma at M-Sport’s Greystoke Forest proving grounds.

“He has been to Dovenby to view our facilities and test the Puma in Greystoke Forest,” said Wilson.

“It is fair to say from Ott’s initial feedback that we are confident we can challenge for the world championship in 2023. Having Ott here for only a couple of days has highlighted to us the level needed to deliver rally-winning performances.”

Read Also:

M-Sport is yet to confirm how many Pumas it will field in 2023 although the team is in talks with nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb regarding the possibility of the Frenchman returning for another partial campaign.

It is understood Gus Greensmith, who has contested the last three full seasons at M-Sport, is still in the mix for a seat alongside Pierre-Louis Loubet after impressing during a seven-round campaign this year.

Former Hyundai driver Oliver Solberg also confirmed to Autosport last week that a Rally1 drive in a Ford Puma is still an option for 2023.

WRC 2023 driver line-up to date

Toyota

Kalle Rovanpera
Elfyn Evans
Takamoto Katsuta
Sebastien Ogier [partial season]

Hyundai

Thierry Neuville
Esapekka Lappi
Dani Sordo/Craig Breen

M-Sport Ford

Ott Tanak
TBA
TBA

 
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Plus
WRC

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Former Renault F1 boss set to become Hyundai WRC team principal
WRC

Former Renault F1 boss set to become Hyundai WRC team principal

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Plus
WRC

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours to reserve 15 slots for LMP2 cars in 2024
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours to reserve 15 slots for LMP2 cars in 2024

A minimum of 15 grid spots at the Le Mans 24 Hours will be reserved for LMP2 cars if the class is dropped from the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023

The FIA has announced it will double teams’ cost cap allowance for each Formula 1 sprint race in 2023, but has ditched the exemptions for accident damage.

Formula E completes 2022-23 calendar with Portland race
Formula E Formula E

Formula E completes 2022-23 calendar with Portland race

The 2022-23 Formula E calendar has been completed with the addition of a round in Portland, Oregon to ensure the United States remains on next season's schedule.

FIA to drop F1 COVID vaccination requirement for 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to drop F1 COVID vaccination requirement for 2023

The FIA has announced that it will relax Formula 1’s COVID-19 protocols for the 2023 season, including a requirement for those in the paddock to be vaccinated.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Plus

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
13 h
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the year

WRC
Dec 5, 2022
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Plus

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak

WRC
Dec 1, 2022
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Plus

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier

WRC
Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Plus

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
