Tanak ruled out of remaining Rally Finland WRC stages after crash

Ott Tanak’s World Rally Championship title hopes have been dealt a further blow following confirmation that the Hyundai driver is unable to rejoin Rally Finland after Friday morning’s crash.

The 2019 world champion lost control of his i20 N in stage three [Saarikas] in slippery conditions which resulted in the vehicle rolling before colliding with a tree.

Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja managed to exit the car before officials red-flagged the stage to allow medical crews to attend the scene. While Tanak emerged from the incident unscathed, Jarveoja was taken to hospital for further examinations.

Hyundai has declared both driver and co-driver are “well”, but Jarveoja will remain in hospital overnight for observation. Therefore, the duo, who sit second in the championship standings, will retire completely from the rally and will be unable to fight for Super Sunday points.

“While competing at Rally Finland, round nine of the FIA World Rally Championship season, Hyundai Motorsport’s Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja were involved in a crash on Friday morning during SS3 Saarikas 1.” read a statement from Hyundai Motorsport.

Ott Tänak, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

“Their Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid slid off the road at high speed in tricky and slippery conditions just over 2km in stage. The car subsequently rolled and hit a tree. After the accident, Tanak and Järveoja exited the car themselves without assistance and the stage was immediately red flagged to allow medical services to attend the scene.

“Both Tanak and Jarveoja were quickly attended to by the medical team, with Jarveoja taken to hospital by helicopter for further examination. While both driver and co-driver are well, Jarveoja will need to remain in hospital overnight for observation as a precaution.

“As a result, the #8 crew will not return for the remainder of the Rally Finland weekend.”

To compound Hyundai’s woes its third car found trouble in stage six, the first of the afternoon, resulting in Esapekka Lappi retiring from fourth place.

Lappi appeared to clip a tree with the right rear corner which dragged the front into the trees. The Finn was able to limp the car off the stage and into retirement.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta will also be absent from Friday’s stages after failing to bring his GR Yaris back to the Jyvaskyla service park after damaging his right-rear suspension in an impact with a tree in stage five.

“At the beginning of the stage, there was a tight corner with some trees. I managed to brake ok, but the rear snapped so I went a bit wide and I hit the tree on the exit of the corner, said Katsuta.

“The wheel nearly came off, but we managed to finish the stage. We tried to fix it to come back to service, but on the way back the wheel completely came off. so we were on three wheels, and we were not able to come back.”