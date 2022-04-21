Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021
WRC / Rally Croatia News

Tanak: New WRC hybrid regulations will “make no difference”

Ott Tanak believes new reduced time penalties for hybrid failures will “make no difference” and there should be more focus on improving the control World Rally Championship hybrid units.

Tom Howard
By:
Tanak: New WRC hybrid regulations will “make no difference”

The Hyundai driver was the first to suffer a hybrid unit failure at February’s Rally Sweden, which under the sporting regulations, forced the team to retire the car on safety grounds.

Tanak was fighting for the lead of the rally when a red warning light appeared on the Compact Dynamics control unit, while his i20 was still operational.

In addition to the retirement, a 10 minute time penalty was issued, effectively ending any hopes of top 10 finish upon rejoining the event under restart rules the following day.

Since Sweden the WRC and the FIA has tweaked the regulations, reducing the penalty for a similar hybrid issue to two minutes per every stage missed, following calls from Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport Ford.

If this new penalty was applied in Sweden, Tanak would have been able to fight for sixth position - salvaging crucial points.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Rally Croatia, where the new rules will make their debut, the 2019 world champion feels the crux of the issue has still not been addressed.

“The penalties have changed but obviously the issue is somewhere else,” said Tanak, who sits 41 points adrift of championship leader Kalle Rovanpera.

“The hybrid [systems] are not meant for rallying at the moment and I guess this is the topic we should look into not the penalties.

“If you get a penalty, it is still something that the manufacturers or teams can’t do anything differently, so it is not in our control, somebody else is controlling. The penalties make no difference.

“Rallying is a tough sport. If you are running these hybrid boxes they need to be meant for rallying. At the moment for sure they are not. They need to focus on improving these boxes so we can do a rally with them.

“My view is that we are focussing in the very wrong place. The guys are focussing on when we get the red flag but the focus should be that we don’t get the red flag.

“It is a funny situation as I had to retire in Sweden and still now they [Compact Dynamics] can’t give us a reason why we had to retire.”

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai deputy team director Julien Moncet confirmed his team are yet to fully understand what went wrong with Tanak’s hybrid unit in Sweden, following investigations from Compact Dynamics in the eight-week break since the event.

"There has been a lot of investigations done by Compact Dynamics of course but it is still a bit unclear as we speak,” Moncet told Autosport.

“Compact Dynamics have done many investigations and we have worked on the car to improve everything and so on, but the root cause for the issues is still unknown as we speak, so we cannot exclude that it will happen again. It is a concern as we don’t want this to happen.”

Read Also:

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans suffered a similar issue to that of Tanak in Sweden, although in his case the Welshman was unable to turn on the hybrid unit after an accident. The box displayed no lights meaning the team was unsure if the system was safe to use or not.

Last year’s runner-up believes it is difficult for a solution to be found, but did reveal a fix has been found if a hybrid system fails to show any lights during future events.

“We all knew this could be a potential issue come the start of the year with a part that is the same for everyone,” said Evans. “It is always going to seem a bit more harsh when it is something outside of the team’s control.

“I don’t know if there is a true solution to it with the regulations how they are. It is a very difficult.

Referring to his scenario in Sweden, he added: “We know the light was not showing which was the biggest issue. We were not able to turn it on and therefore there was no indication of whether it was safe or not.

“I believe that issue has been rectified for the future at least in that the system should now show that it is safe at all times regardless of if it is on or not.”

M-Sport has so far avoided a hybrid unit failure similar to those suffered by rivals Hyundai and Toyota. However, after consultation with fellow teams a fair penalty has been reached, according to team principal Richard Millener.

“I’m in agreement of it,” said Millener. “We looked at one minute or two minutes as a discussion point and we thought two minutes was fairer. Two minutes is effectively what you would get for a [stopping to fix a] puncture.

“We have had a very short development period for the car and the technology and there will be things we have to look at on the way through.”

shares
comments

Related video

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021
Previous article

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus
WRC

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

Video: Inside the world of a WRC mechanic Rally Croatia
Video Inside
WRC

Video: Inside the world of a WRC mechanic

Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test
WRC

Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test

Latest news

Tanak: New WRC hybrid regulations will “make no difference”
WRC WRC

Tanak: New WRC hybrid regulations will “make no difference”

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus
WRC WRC

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

Video: Inside the world of a WRC mechanic
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Video: Inside the world of a WRC mechanic

Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test
WRC WRC

Third generation McRae set for Junior WRC Fiesta test

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
19 h
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Plus

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Plus

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.