Subscribe
Previous / Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Suninen, Tanak contest local rally to prepare for WRC Estonia

Hyundai’s Teemu Suninen and M-Sport's Ott Tanak will pilot their World Rally Championship cars in this weekend’s Lõuna-Eesti Rally to prepare for Rally Estonia later this month.

Tom Howard
By:
Teemu Suninen, Hyundai Motorsport

The pair feature on the 19-car entry list for the one-day gravel rally which will take in 68.53km of stages.

For Suninen, the event represents his first competitive drive behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 after receiving a call-up to drive the team’s third car for upcoming WRC rounds in Estonia (20-23 July) and Finland (3-6 August).

The 29-year-old, who has recently been announced as part of Hyundai’s driver development programme, has tested the car at Hyundai’s Finland test base.

“This is a great opportunity to get back to top-tier cars and I have been really missing it," said Suninen last month. 

“Estonia and Finland have previously been strong rallies for me, but it will be a big challenge to learn the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 hybrid and the hybrid system with limited testing. 

“Both rallies are known as sprint rallies where you need 110% confidence and to push flat out from the first corner to get good results, so that will ask for a lot of patience from me and only time will show our approach. 

"My goal is to learn the car step by step and to gradually show more pace and bring good points for the team.”

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Suninen isn’t the only Rally1 car on the entry list with the Finn joined by 2019 world rally champion Tanak. 

Saturday’s rally will be the second time Tanak has competed on home soil driving the Ford Puma Rally1 this year, after winning the opening round of the Estonian national championship at Otepaa in February.

Read Also:

The rally follows a pre-event test for the M-Sport team on gravel where a modified rear wing was tested. 

“So far it's been a bit tricky this year, so we need to find a bit of speed for the next rally as it is all about the speed now,” said Tanak after finishing sixth at last month’s Safari Rally Kenya.

shares
comments

Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Six members of Solberg family to tackle ERC stages in Sweden

Six members of Solberg family to tackle ERC stages in Sweden

Other rally

Six members of Solberg family to tackle ERC stages in Sweden Six members of Solberg family to tackle ERC stages in Sweden

Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland

Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland

WRC
Rally Finland

Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland Latvala to make WRC comeback at Rally Finland

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Ott Tanak More
Ott Tanak
Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC

Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC

WRC

Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC Tanak: M-Sport has the data to tackle "big job" of developing Puma WRC

Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find

Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find

WRC
Rally Croatia

Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Latest news

New Mercedes front wing revealed at British GP

New Mercedes front wing revealed at British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

New Mercedes front wing revealed at British GP New Mercedes front wing revealed at British GP

F1 British GP track invasion could be “extremely dangerous”, warns Russell

F1 British GP track invasion could be “extremely dangerous”, warns Russell

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 British GP track invasion could be “extremely dangerous”, warns Russell F1 British GP track invasion could be “extremely dangerous”, warns Russell

Vasseur dismisses prospect of Andretti as F1’s 11th team

Vasseur dismisses prospect of Andretti as F1’s 11th team

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Vasseur dismisses prospect of Andretti as F1’s 11th team Vasseur dismisses prospect of Andretti as F1’s 11th team

V8 engines, no hybrids, smaller tyres - Verstappen reveals his F1 dream

V8 engines, no hybrids, smaller tyres - Verstappen reveals his F1 dream

F1 Formula 1

V8 engines, no hybrids, smaller tyres - Verstappen reveals his F1 dream V8 engines, no hybrids, smaller tyres - Verstappen reveals his F1 dream

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe