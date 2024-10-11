Solberg's failed Rally Chile protest to be reheard by stewards

The WRC2 title fight could be set for another twist following confirmation that a previously rejected protest from Oliver Solberg's Toksport Skoda team will be reheard by Rally Chile stewards.

A petition led by FIA road sport director Andrew Wheatley has resulted in the case regarding a notional time being awarded to Solberg's title rival and Rally Chile WRC2 winner Yohan Rossel to be reviewed.

Solberg's Toksport team lodged a protest asking the stewards to re-evaluate a notional time awarded to Rossel that helped the Citroen driver to victory after his rival vaulted from third to WRC2 class lead when stewards deemed Solberg had hindered the Frenchman during stage 11 and subsequently knocked 40s off his stage time.

Solberg was leading the class in the test when he suffered a puncture which cost the Swede 1m30s to change a wheel. Solberg rejoined the stage ahead of Rossel who felt he had been held up by the Skoda driver while passing through the stage affected by thick fog.

The incident is likely to play a part in determining the outcome WRC2 title as Solberg could have secured the championship with a victory in Chile.

Stewards initially deemed the protest inadmissible "because under the FIA International Sporting Code, it is not permissible for the Stewards to review/re-hear their decisions through a protest."

However, a subsequent stewards report released on Friday states that "significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned."

The case will be re-opened and reviewed at a date yet to be announced.

"The Stewards examined video evidence and GPS tracking data provided by the FIA, which was information that was not in the possession of the Clerk of the Course, nor of the Stewards, at the time of the decision was made. The Stewards consider this to be new information," read the stewards report.

"The FIA explained the relevance of the videos and the GPS tracking data and indicated that if this information had been available at the time the request from the Competitor of Car No. 21 for a new time was received, then a different representation would have been made to the Stewards in relation to the Competitor's request on SS11 (Lota 2). The Stewards consider the FIA's submission to be significant and relevant.

"Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards decide to re-examine their decision in accordance with Article 14.1.1 of the 2024 FIA International Sporting Code and wish to hear from the parties concerned, namely the Competitor of Car No. 21 and a representative of the FIA, at a time and place to be determined thereafter."

Solberg currently leads the WRC2 championship standings by 12 points over Rossel, but will now have to rely on results elsewhere to keep his title hopes alive having completed his seven points-scoring events.

Rossel and Sami Pajari (15 points adrift of Solberg) remain in title contention with the pair set to complete their final rounds at the Central European Rally and Rally Japan respectively.