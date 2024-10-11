All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC

Solberg's failed Rally Chile protest to be reheard by stewards

New evidence has resulted in a review of the case that could play a key role in the WRC2 title fight

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2

The WRC2 title fight could be set for another twist following confirmation that a previously rejected protest from Oliver Solberg's Toksport Skoda team will be reheard by Rally Chile stewards.

A petition led by FIA road sport director Andrew Wheatley has resulted in the case regarding a notional time being awarded to Solberg's title rival and Rally Chile WRC2 winner Yohan Rossel to be reviewed.

Solberg's Toksport team lodged a protest asking the stewards to re-evaluate a notional time awarded to Rossel that helped the Citroen driver to victory after his rival vaulted from third to WRC2 class lead when stewards deemed Solberg had hindered the Frenchman during stage 11 and subsequently knocked 40s off his stage time.

Solberg was leading the class in the test when he suffered a puncture which cost the Swede 1m30s to change a wheel. Solberg rejoined the stage ahead of Rossel who felt he had been held up by the Skoda driver while passing through the stage affected by thick fog.

The incident is likely to play a part in determining the outcome WRC2 title as Solberg could have secured the championship with a victory in Chile.

Stewards initially deemed the protest inadmissible "because under the FIA International Sporting Code, it is not permissible for the Stewards to review/re-hear their decisions through a protest."

However, a subsequent stewards report released on Friday states that "significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned."

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The case will be re-opened and reviewed at a date yet to be announced.

"The Stewards examined video evidence and GPS tracking data provided by the FIA, which was information that was not in the possession of the Clerk of the Course, nor of the Stewards, at the time of the decision was made. The Stewards consider this to be new information," read the stewards report.

"The FIA explained the relevance of the videos and the GPS tracking data and indicated that if this information had been available at the time the request from the Competitor of Car No. 21 for a new time was received, then a different representation would have been made to the Stewards in relation to the Competitor's request on SS11 (Lota 2). The Stewards consider the FIA's submission to be significant and relevant.

"Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards decide to re-examine their decision in accordance with Article 14.1.1 of the 2024 FIA International Sporting Code and wish to hear from the parties concerned, namely the Competitor of Car No. 21 and a representative of the FIA, at a time and place to be determined thereafter."

Solberg currently leads the WRC2 championship standings by 12 points over Rossel, but will now have to rely on results elsewhere to keep his title hopes alive having completed his seven points-scoring events.

Rossel and Sami Pajari (15 points adrift of Solberg) remain in title contention with the pair set to complete their final rounds at the Central European Rally and Rally Japan respectively.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Benched Katsuta sets goals for WRC return at Central European Rally

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Benched Katsuta sets goals for WRC return at Central European Rally

Benched Katsuta sets goals for WRC return at Central European Rally

WRC
Central Europe Rally
Benched Katsuta sets goals for WRC return at Central European Rally
Skoda reveals Rally2-inspired EV race concept

Skoda reveals Rally2-inspired EV race concept

WRC
Skoda reveals Rally2-inspired EV race concept
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Chile
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act
More from
Oliver Solberg
Stewards reject Solberg protest, Rossel keeps WRC2 Chile win

Stewards reject Solberg protest, Rossel keeps WRC2 Chile win

WRC
Rally Chile
Stewards reject Solberg protest, Rossel keeps WRC2 Chile win
European Rally Championship set for Solberg head to head

European Rally Championship set for Solberg head to head

Other rally
European Rally Championship set for Solberg head to head
Solberg: Why WRC2 was the best option for 2024

Solberg: Why WRC2 was the best option for 2024

WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Solberg: Why WRC2 was the best option for 2024

Latest news

Audi says Schumacher in frame for 2025 Sauber F1 seat

Audi says Schumacher in frame for 2025 Sauber F1 seat

F1 Formula 1
Audi says Schumacher in frame for 2025 Sauber F1 seat
Antonelli reveals Spa F1 test breakthrough in curing core weakness

Antonelli reveals Spa F1 test breakthrough in curing core weakness

F1 Formula 1
Antonelli reveals Spa F1 test breakthrough in curing core weakness
How Marquez is the only MotoGP rider keeping the 'old' Ducati alive

How Marquez is the only MotoGP rider keeping the 'old' Ducati alive

MGP MotoGP
How Marquez is the only MotoGP rider keeping the 'old' Ducati alive
Super Formula Fuji: Tsuboi victory applies pressure on points leader Nojiri

Super Formula Fuji: Tsuboi victory applies pressure on points leader Nojiri

SF Super Formula
Fuji II
Super Formula Fuji: Tsuboi victory applies pressure on points leader Nojiri

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Chile
By Tom Howard
How Toyota reignited its WRC title challenge in Chile's Rally GB tribute act
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Greece
By Tom Howard
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Plus
Plus
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe