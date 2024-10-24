Solberg sheds light on 2025 WRC Rally1/Rally2 conundrum

Oliver Solberg says returning to the World Rally Championship’s top tier next year is his “dream”, but is wary not to make the same “mistake I did last time”.

The WRC2 points leader is yet to secure a WRC seat for next season but could have options to graduate to Rally1 or remain in the second tier for a third consecutive campaign.

Solberg’s best chance to make the step back to Rally1 next year is likely to come from M-Sport-Ford, with the team’s plans for its two Ford Pumas for next season, “up in the air”, according to team principal Richard Millener.

M-Sport could have both seats open for 2025 with its lead driver Adrien Fourmaux heavily linked to a move away from the British squad to pilot the third factory Hyundai entry.

Solberg was linked to a Rally1 drive with M-Sport for this season before opting to sign a deal with Skoda to compete in WRC2, driving for the Toksport outfit.

The 23-year-old admitted that making the leap back to Rally1 next year would be “difficult” and “attractive”, but ensuring he is making the right step is critical to the decision.

Solberg’s most recent Rally1 experience came in 2022 when the Swede endured a difficult part-time campaign piloting Hyundai’s third car that yielded four top-10 finishes and three retirements.

“I don’t think it [2025] looks very different to what I have now, and obviously the dream is to be in Rally1 but I think that will be difficult, but you never know,” Solberg told Autosport.

When asked about the possibility of vacant seats at M-Sport, he added: “If I think about my short-term future, maybe it would be very attractive, but long-term my dream is to stay in the WRC for a long time and I don’t want to do the same mistake I did last time with Hyundai.

“Obviously, [with] what happened there, you're very careful about what decision you make. I think M-Sport could be great and they have had a great season, it is difficult.

“I am one of the youngest [drivers here] but it is a big step for your career and you want to be sure that you make the right one this time.”

Solberg maintains he has “cool” options to continue in WRC2 if graduating to Rally1 next year doesn’t eventuate.

“I think I have very good options for WRC2 and I am extremely lucky with the options I have been offered,” he added.

“It is something that I don’t think anyone has got in WRC2 to be honest, for sure that is very attractive, but my dream is Rally1, but at least for WRC2 I have some cool options.”

Solberg’s stock could yet rise as the driver could secure a maiden WRC2 title should results go his way at the Japan season finale next month.

The Skoda driver currently leads the standings but won’t be competing on Japan’s asphalt roads having already completed his seven point-scoring events.

Solberg will, however, secure the title if rival Sami Pajari fails to finish either first or second in Japan.

“Obviously I love rallying so I will probably watch every stage [on TV at home],” he added. “But, normally when I watch its goes good for my competitors, so maybe I will just go and disappear somewhere.

“We will see, it could be very exciting.”