Subscribe
Previous / October wait to properly address Hyundai WRC reliability concerns
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Rovanpera’s main focus on WRC title bid, not beating Ogier to Safari win

Kalle Rovanpera says his main target is to secure a strong World Rally Championship points haul rather than attack for a second consecutive Safari Rally Kenya victory on Sunday.

Tom Howard
By:

The Toyota driver managed to cut into team-mate Sebastien Ogier’s lead on Saturday afternoon after starring in extreme wet conditions on the day’s final stage.

Ogier had extended his overnight lead to 32.0s heading into the final stage of the loop, but suffered a double front puncture and dropped 15.3s to Rovanpera, who won the test and trimmed Ogier’s lead to 16.7s.

Prior to his stage 13 effort, Rovanpera had maintained throughout Saturday that he was focused on just bringing the car home to ensure a solid championship points haul, with title rivals Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak sitting sixth and ninth overall.

Looking ahead to Sunday final six stages, the Finn’s view hasn’t changed despite the gap to Ogier being significantly reduced.

“It was really a proper challenge out there [in the wet],” said Rovanpera. 

“When it rains here properly it is something different. It was a big job to keep the car on the road even on the straights.

"Tomorrow is still quite a tough day. It has probably the roughest stage of the rally in regards to stones and also we will have to prepare for fesh fesh [sand] tomorrow, and one section is quite bad.

“It is full job to just get through it. Let’s see what we can do.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"Yeah of course we are a bit closer [to Ogier] but for sure it has to be a bit tighter I think.

“We will try to do what we can, but let’s see. The main thing is to get the points.”

Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala says he will remind all his drivers about the importance of finishing the rallying tomorrow, with the marque set for a back-to-back 1-2-3-4 in Kenya.

Elfyn Evans will start Sunday in third, 16.7s ahead of the fourth GR Yaris driven by Takamoto Katsuta.

In recent seasons Toyota has avoided deploying team orders while rivals Hyundai has been open with its policy of assisting number one driver Neuville this season.

Latvala has affirmed that team orders won’t be deployed to help Rovanpera.

“Going into tomorrow the gaps are not too big, but not so tight,” said Latvala. “All the drivers understand the risks on the final day and what can happen if you start to attack.

“I think all of them want to get to the finish now. Like we have said before, we don’t do team orders and of course I will remind them in the morning that we need to finish.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“If you think of the bigger picture, Kalle will get good points for the championship compared to other drivers.

“Okay, if Sebastien wins, he is not driving the full championship. So in theory you could try to play with the positions, but what is the advantage?

“You will upset the drivers minds and then it will cause you more problems, that is what I believe if you do that.”

shares
comments

October wait to properly address Hyundai WRC reliability concerns
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Safari Rally: Ogier holds off Rovanpera to claim victory in tense finish

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier holds off Rovanpera to claim victory in tense finish

WRC
Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier holds off Rovanpera to claim victory in tense finish WRC Safari Rally: Ogier holds off Rovanpera to claim victory in tense finish

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

WRC
Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Sébastien Ogier More
Sébastien Ogier
WRC Safari Rally: Ogier leads as zebras and tyre issue delay Tanak

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier leads as zebras and tyre issue delay Tanak

WRC
Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier leads as zebras and tyre issue delay Tanak WRC Safari Rally: Ogier leads as zebras and tyre issue delay Tanak

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

WRC
Rally Italy

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Toyota Racing More
Toyota Racing
Could 'unfair politics' at Le Mans benefit Toyota in the long run?

Could 'unfair politics' at Le Mans benefit Toyota in the long run?

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Could 'unfair politics' at Le Mans benefit Toyota in the long run? Could 'unfair politics' at Le Mans benefit Toyota in the long run?

Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes

Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes Toyota feels years of hard work “nullified” by Le Mans rule changes

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Plus
Plus
WEC

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Latest news

Bezzecchi “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Bezzecchi “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Bezzecchi “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP Bezzecchi “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen

Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe