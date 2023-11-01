Subscribe
WRC Central Europe Rally
News

Rovanpera hungry for more WRC titles as speculation grows around 2024 plans

Two-time champion Kalle Rovanpera says he is hungry for more World Rally Championship titles as speculation continues to swirl around his yet to be announced 2024 plans.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

The 23-year-old successfully defended his WRC title by finishing second at last weekend’s Central European Rally as the Finn became only the sixth driver in WRC history to win back-to-back titles.

Rovanpera now boasts the enviable record of a 50% title success rate from his four seasons in rallying’s top tier.

PLUS: How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

However, throughout the weekend there were suggestions in the service park that Rovanpera could be set for a part-time campaign next season.

German publication Motorsport Aktuell has even suggested a scaled back programme would also allow Rovanpera to fully complete his Finnish military service which he started when he was 19.

In Finland all men above the age of 18 are liable to serve 165, 255 or 347 days military service with this to be completed before the age of 28.

In the aftermath of his title victory, Rovanpera told Autosport that he remains hungry for more championships and intends to return next year to fight for the 2024 title.

INSIGHT: The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title

“Yes of course. When you know that you can do it, you have no other goal to have anything else in mind than to start again,” he said when asked if he wanted to go again next year.

Speaking in the champions interview after the rally, Rovanpera also outlined that he feels he still has areas where he can improve.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

“Yeah definitely. I think until you win every rally of the season you have something to learn and that is not likely to happen, so I think we have a lot to learn,” he added.

“I think we have been quite quick to learn. I haven’t been thinking about it but we have been in the WRC for four years in the main class and we have two championships, so I think that is a pretty good statement right there.”

Toyota is yet to announce its 2024 driver line-up although team principal Jari-Matti Latvala has stated that he plans to retain the current roster of Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans, Takamoto Katsuta and eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who has contested part-time campaigns since 2022.

When asked if he expected Rovanpera to conduct a full-season next year, Latvala told Autosport: “Yeah we are working to continue with Kalle and everything is looking really good with Kalle for next season, but around Rally Japan time everything will be clearer.”

Pressed on how Rovanpera can remain motivated, he added: “I think he needs to think about setting and breaking records. I think that is something that gives you the hunger.”

shares
comments
Previous article The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title
Tom Howard
More
Tom Howard
The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title

The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title

WRC
Central Europe Rally

The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title The five moments that defined Rovanpera’s second WRC title

Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024

Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024

WRC
Central Europe Rally

Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024 Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Plus
Plus
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Kalle Rovanperä
More
Kalle Rovanperä
Rovanpera: Second WRC title after tougher fight 'more satisfying'

Rovanpera: Second WRC title after tougher fight 'more satisfying'

WRC
Central Europe Rally

Rovanpera: Second WRC title after tougher fight 'more satisfying' Rovanpera: Second WRC title after tougher fight 'more satisfying'

Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win

Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win

WRC
Central Europe Rally

Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Estonia

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Toyota Racing
More
Toyota Racing
Evans outlines regrets after WRC title defeat to Rovanpera

Evans outlines regrets after WRC title defeat to Rovanpera

WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans outlines regrets after WRC title defeat to Rovanpera Evans outlines regrets after WRC title defeat to Rovanpera

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Plus
Plus
WEC

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Latest news

What Mexico's "Racepect" campaign says about F1's toxicity problem

What Mexico's "Racepect" campaign says about F1's toxicity problem

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

What Mexico's "Racepect" campaign says about F1's toxicity problem What Mexico's "Racepect" campaign says about F1's toxicity problem

Ford to debut 'Dark Horse' Mustang for 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Ford to debut 'Dark Horse' Mustang for 2024 NASCAR Cup season

NAS NASCAR

Ford to debut 'Dark Horse' Mustang for 2024 NASCAR Cup season Ford to debut 'Dark Horse' Mustang for 2024 NASCAR Cup season

How F1’s top teams adapted their cars to Mexico’s unique demands

How F1’s top teams adapted their cars to Mexico’s unique demands

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How F1’s top teams adapted their cars to Mexico’s unique demands How F1’s top teams adapted their cars to Mexico’s unique demands

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Plus
Plus
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How Tanak and M-Sport nailed Chile tactics to end their WRC barren spell

How Tanak and M-Sport nailed Chile tactics to end their WRC barren spell

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Chile

How Tanak and M-Sport nailed Chile tactics to end their WRC barren spell How Tanak and M-Sport nailed Chile tactics to end their WRC barren spell

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Plus
Plus
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe