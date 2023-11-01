Rovanpera hungry for more WRC titles as speculation grows around 2024 plans

The 23-year-old successfully defended his WRC title by finishing second at last weekend’s Central European Rally as the Finn became only the sixth driver in WRC history to win back-to-back titles.

Rovanpera now boasts the enviable record of a 50% title success rate from his four seasons in rallying’s top tier.

However, throughout the weekend there were suggestions in the service park that Rovanpera could be set for a part-time campaign next season.

German publication Motorsport Aktuell has even suggested a scaled back programme would also allow Rovanpera to fully complete his Finnish military service which he started when he was 19.

In Finland all men above the age of 18 are liable to serve 165, 255 or 347 days military service with this to be completed before the age of 28.

In the aftermath of his title victory, Rovanpera told Autosport that he remains hungry for more championships and intends to return next year to fight for the 2024 title.

“Yes of course. When you know that you can do it, you have no other goal to have anything else in mind than to start again,” he said when asked if he wanted to go again next year.

Speaking in the champions interview after the rally, Rovanpera also outlined that he feels he still has areas where he can improve.

“Yeah definitely. I think until you win every rally of the season you have something to learn and that is not likely to happen, so I think we have a lot to learn,” he added.

“I think we have been quite quick to learn. I haven’t been thinking about it but we have been in the WRC for four years in the main class and we have two championships, so I think that is a pretty good statement right there.”

Toyota is yet to announce its 2024 driver line-up although team principal Jari-Matti Latvala has stated that he plans to retain the current roster of Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans, Takamoto Katsuta and eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who has contested part-time campaigns since 2022.

When asked if he expected Rovanpera to conduct a full-season next year, Latvala told Autosport: “Yeah we are working to continue with Kalle and everything is looking really good with Kalle for next season, but around Rally Japan time everything will be clearer.”

Pressed on how Rovanpera can remain motivated, he added: “I think he needs to think about setting and breaking records. I think that is something that gives you the hunger.”