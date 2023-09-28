Subscribe
Previous / Can the new WRC computer game help tackle a real-world hot topic? Next / WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward
WRC / Rally Chile News

Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head not WRC victory in Chile

Kalle Rovanpera says his main objective at Rally Chile is to drive “clever" and score more points than World Rally Championship title rival Elfyn Evans, rather than focus on victory.

Tom Howard
By:
Kalle Rovanpera, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

The reigning world champion has an opportunity to seal a second consecutive world title this weekend, although the Finn rates his chances of achieving the feat as “small” heading into the gravel rally.

Rovanpera holds a 33-point lead over his Toyota team-mate Evans with 90 points remaining from the final three events of the season.

To successfully defend his world title this weekend he would need to win the rally and finish at least fourth fastest on the final Power Stage, if Evans fails to register any points.

Rovanpera will face the added challenge of opening the roads as championship leader. The rally will, however, provide a level playing field of sorts with only one stage retained from the championship’s only previous visit back in 2019, when Rovanpera was competing in Rally2.

“We need to be clever and my only goal is to compare to Elfyn and try to score more points than him," said Rovanpera, who was second fastest and 0.5s slower than rival Evans on Thursday’s shakedown stage.

“I haven’t really calculated it [what I need to win the title] but it is still quite a small chance. I’m not thinking about it much.

“If we are fighting with him and if we can get more points than him then we don’t need to be fighting for the other positions.

Kalle Rovanpera, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanpera, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“After the recce the roads are quite nice stages and really technical and tricky.

“I think the key will be to try and manage tomorrow with opening the road and a lot of loose gravel, but I think there will be quite a lot of tyre choices, the ones we have to make will be crucial.”

Drivers’ title fight aside, Toyota could wrap up a third consecutive manufacturers’ crown if it can outscore rivals Hyundai by 13 points.

Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala believes a tense drivers’ title fight between Rovanpera and Evans will help the team in its constructors’ battle as neither driver will want to risk crashing out of the event.

“The manufacturers’ title is something that we really want to achieve but we have to remember that at the same time Elfyn and Kalle are fighting for the drivers’ title, so we need to let them fight,” said Latvala.

Read Also:

“We know there are some risks but both drivers know they cannot lose any points because it could be over for Elfyn if he goes off. At the same time, if Kalle goes off he knows Elfyn will be getting very close.

“I believe that this situation helps us also in the manufacturers’ title. They [the drivers] know the situation and how to approach the rally and hopefully they will bring us points for the manufacturers’ championship.”

Rally Chile begins on Friday with the opening stage scheduled to begin at 12:35 BST.

shares
comments

Related video

Can the new WRC computer game help tackle a real-world hot topic?

WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Chile: Evans leads as Lappi, Loubet suffer high-speed rolls

WRC Chile: Evans leads as Lappi, Loubet suffer high-speed rolls

WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Evans leads as Lappi, Loubet suffer high-speed rolls WRC Chile: Evans leads as Lappi, Loubet suffer high-speed rolls

WRC Chile: Lappi suffers heavy roll on opening stage

WRC Chile: Lappi suffers heavy roll on opening stage

WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Lappi suffers heavy roll on opening stage WRC Chile: Lappi suffers heavy roll on opening stage

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Elfyn Evans More
Elfyn Evans
Evans co-driver Scott Martin lands WRC Commission role

Evans co-driver Scott Martin lands WRC Commission role

WRC

Evans co-driver Scott Martin lands WRC Commission role Evans co-driver Scott Martin lands WRC Commission role

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Toyota Racing More
Toyota Racing
Toyota “looking good” to retain WRC driver line-up for 2024

Toyota “looking good” to retain WRC driver line-up for 2024

WRC
Rally Chile

Toyota “looking good” to retain WRC driver line-up for 2024 Toyota “looking good” to retain WRC driver line-up for 2024

How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut

How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Plus
Plus
WEC

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Latest news

Inside the adaptations needed to realise NASCAR's Le Mans return

Inside the adaptations needed to realise NASCAR's Le Mans return

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Inside the adaptations needed to realise NASCAR's Le Mans return Inside the adaptations needed to realise NASCAR's Le Mans return

WRC Chile: Evans leads as Lappi, Loubet suffer high-speed rolls

WRC Chile: Evans leads as Lappi, Loubet suffer high-speed rolls

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Evans leads as Lappi, Loubet suffer high-speed rolls WRC Chile: Evans leads as Lappi, Loubet suffer high-speed rolls

Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs

Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs

Bagnaia can take “deep breath” after solving Ducati MotoGP braking issues

Bagnaia can take “deep breath” after solving Ducati MotoGP braking issues

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

Bagnaia can take “deep breath” after solving Ducati MotoGP braking issues Bagnaia can take “deep breath” after solving Ducati MotoGP braking issues

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Greece
Tom Howard

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe