Rally world pays tribute to Breen after tragic death

Members from the world of rallying have paid tribute to Craig Breen highlighting his character and enthusiasm following the Irishman's shock death.

Tom Howard
By:
The factory Hyundai driver died on Thursday following a crash in testing ahead of next week's Rally Croatia, where the 33-year-old Irishman was set to make his second WRC start of the season.

Breen's death has triggered an outputting of tributes on social media from across the rally world.

Eight-time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier, like many, has been stunned by the news of Breen's death.

"I'm lost for words…Everyone loved Craig for his great Irish character and his enthusiasm for our sport," tweeted Ogier.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends in this very sad time. RIP Craig, we will miss you."

Nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb echoed Ogier's sentiment, having been Breen's team-mate during his recent part-time WRC stints at Citroen, Hyundai and M-Sport.

"Life and this sport can be cruel sometimes… It is the case today. For your loved ones and for the family of WRC and motorsport," Loeb posted on social media. "Rest in peace Craig."

M-Sport's Ott Tanak also added his thoughts on the loss of Breen, the 2019 world champion stating: "I can't believe I'm writing this now.

"Life can be so fragile and unfair….. I can't believe we've lost you mate! Just we've been texting and another moment you're not answering anymore, I'll miss you buddy so bad, so so bad.

"My deepest condolences to Craig's family, friends and all the WRC family. There are no words, everything is just broken."

Craig Breen, Hyundai World Rally Team

Craig Breen, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Gus Greensmith, who spent a year as team-mate to Breen at M-Sport in 2022, was quick to pay tribute to Breen for the advice he'd offered to him during his career.

"Never did I think I'd be saying goodbye to you my friend," Greensmith wrote on social media.

"Thank you for every kind word, thank you for every piece of advice and thank you for being my friend. I'll miss you Craig."

Four-time WRC runner-up Mikko Hirvonen highlighted Breen's unwavering passion for rallying that took him to eight podiums, including six second-place finishes in the WRC's top-flight.

"I don't know anyone who loved driving more than you did, how much you enjoyed every minute of it," tweeted Hirvonen.

"It feels so unfair that this happened to you. But I know you will be going fast out up there. My heart is with your family tonight."

Breen's Hyundai WRC squad, which announced the tragic news, released a brief statement earlier today.

"Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally," read the statement.

"Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.

"Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans.

"Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time."

Additional reporting by Haydn Cobb

