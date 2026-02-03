Skip to main content
WRC Rally Finland

Rally Finland drops famous stage for WRC 2026

Rally Finland will offer WRC crews new challenges this year

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The famous Ouninpohja stage, regarded as one of most revered in the World Rally Championship, has been dropped from Rally Finland this year as part of an event itinerary revamp.

The 32.98km gravel rollercoaster, which has earned cult status over the years, made its return to Rally Finland in 2024 after a then-seven-year hiatus. Last year, the stage became the Super Sunday centrepiece as two runs through the test, in front of bumper crowds, provided the climax to the rally – which was won by Kalle Rovanpera.

However, Rally Finland organisers have made significant changes to the route for this year’s event (30 July - 2 August), which will see Ouninpohja absent from the schedule. However, the the successful Super Sunday – one stage, two passes – concept that it started last year will remain in 2026.

Ouninpohja will be replaced by the 30km Himos-Jamsa stage, which will be run twice to conclude the rally. The stage opens on a fast Vaheri public road and transitions into narrower private roads in the middle section, and finishes spectacularly at the foot of the Himos ski slopes within a compact event village.

“We have a strong ambition not to run the same route two years in a row. In 2026, 66% of the special stages are different compared to last year, and the rally must keep evolving to remain exciting for both drivers and spectators,” said Kai Tarkiainen, Rally Finland clerk of the course.

According to the organisers “the 2026 route reflects both the 75-year history of Rally Finland and bold new openings. It features sections inspired by classic decades of the event, alongside roads that have never before been used in a FIA World Rally Championship event.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

New FIA regulations introduced for the current season require a more compact overall structure, with special stages now accounting for at least one quarter of the total itinerary. This has demanded significant structural solutions.

“Stage lengths, liaison distances and geographical logic must all work together, but sporting quality is always the top priority,” said Kari Nuutinen, deputy clerk of the course responsible for the route.

“We have now achieved a route that meets all requirements and remains extremely compact yet highly diverse.”

The most significant changes to the route take place on Friday, which features 127.94 competitive kilometres. Nearly half of the day’s roads have never been driven in the WRC era.

Friday’s itinerary includes Laukaa run in a new direction, Saarikas, the all-new Sydanmaa special stage combining the former Sirkkamaki and Kalliokoski roads, the completely new Hoho stage, and the evening highlight, the Harju Super Special Stage in downtown Jyvaskyla.

Saturday is built around a fast and rhythmical package, with liaison sections shortened to be more driver-friendly. The day starts near Jyvaskyla in Parkkola and continues through Paijala and Vastila before reaching Leustu in Korpilahti before Sunday’s climax.

Read Also:

Previous article Why Neuville struggled in "most difficult" Rally Monte Carlo

