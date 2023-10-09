Subscribe
WRC News

Poland to rejoin WRC calendar in 2024

Poland will host a round of the World Rally Championship next year, with its inclusion likely to be the final piece of the 2024 calendar.

Tom Howard
By:
Dani Sordo, Marc Marti, Hyundai i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport

As previously reported, the European nation had been tipped to secure a return to the WRC with its Masurian gravel roads last appearing in the championship in 2017.

Poland has been vying to return to the WRC since it lost its place on the calendar due to repeated breaches of spectator safety.

Poland’s return was confirmed by rally organisers at the event’s official launch in Warsaw, which was attended by Polish ex-Formula 1 and rally driver Robert Kubica, 2022 WRC2 champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz and polish rally rival Mikolaj Marczyk.

It has been confirmed that the rally, which has featured on the European Rally Championship calendar, is set to take place from 27-30 June.

"It has always been our goal to return the Rally of Poland to the world championship cycle. It is a source of joy and pride for us that the efforts of the Polish Motor Association have been successful thanks to the organisation of the rally at the highest level, confirmed by FIA reports, as well as very good cooperation with ORLEN S.A, our title sponsor and reliable long-term partner," said Michał Sikora, president of the Polish Motor Association.

"The rally's promotion to the WRC series is certainly a dream come true for fans, who will, as always, fill the safe zones prepared for them to admire the unparalleled skills of stars such as Kalle Rovanpera, Sebastien Ogier, Ott Tanak, Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans.

"Intensive work is already underway on the 80th anniversary edition of the rally, which will be an exceptional sporting event for everyone." 

Confirmation of Poland’s inclusion appears to have set the 2024 WRC 13-round calendar. Poland will effectively replace Mexico which is set to drop off the schedule.

Winners Thierry Neuville, Nicolas Gilsoul, Hyundai Motorsport

Winners Thierry Neuville, Nicolas Gilsoul, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: Sutton Images

The WRC had initially hoped that Saudi Arabia and the USA could host rounds next year, although both events have been shelved for 2025, alongside a possible return to Argentina.

As announced earlier this year, Latvia will make its WRC debut next year with the gravel round stepping up from the ERC to replace Estonia.

The calendar is expected to be officially ratified at the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council scheduled for 19 October.

Although, it has already been confirmed that the season will begin in Monte Carlo (22-28 January), which will relocate to the tow of Gap instead of basing itself in Monte Carlo.

A trip to Sweden is expected to follow with Kenya tipped to hold the third round instead of its usual June slot. The calendar is understood to feature rounds in Croatia, Portugal, Sardinia, Poland, Latvia, Finland, Greece, Chile, Central Europe and Japan.

