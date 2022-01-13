Tickets Subscribe
Previous / M-Sport’s Craig Breen unscathed after WRC Monte Carlo testing crash
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo tests News

Overnight repair saves M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC test

M-Sport will continue its Monte Carlo World Rally Championship pre-event test after completing an overnight repair on its Ford Puma damaged in a crash involving Craig Breen.

The Ford squad was forced to curtail its running in France on Wednesday after Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle clipped a bridge, sending the Puma into a spin before rolling down a 15 metre drop off the side of the asphalt road, with the car coming to rest on its roof.

Luckily Breen and Nagle escaped the incident unscathed but the crash halted the test and initially threatened to derail the remaining days of the team’s test.

After being able to retrieve the car through the use of a crane, the M-Sport team set to work on repairing the Puma working through the night before completing the job at 4am this morning.

Gus Greensmith has now jumped aboard the car for today’s running while nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb is expecting to test ahead of his M-Sport debut at Monte Carlo once he returns from competing in the Dakar Rally.

 

Speaking after the crash on Instagram, which was Breen’s first for 13 years in testing, the Irishman declared the damage to the Puma as “relatively speaking not so bad” following the accident.

“The team has done a fantastic job to ensure that Gus can be out testing in the Puma today,” M-Sport team principal Richard Millener told Autosport.

“After we received the news yesterday and saw the pictures, I had an idea that there was a chance we could fix it, but until you get it back into the workshop you just don’t know.

"But, we have a really good team who are prepared to work all hours of the day to get the job done, and that is exactly what they did.

“I know that Gus will really appreciate what we managed and I have received numerous messages from all over congratulating us on what they did last night.

“I would like to give a personal thank you to everyone involved who are ensuring that our build up plans for next week's event are still on track.”

M-Sport is set to officially unveil its 2022 challenger in its full livery on Saturday at the WRC official launch in Austria, which will be live-streamed through Autosport.

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
He's shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against team-mate Elfyn Evans

WRC
Dec 19, 2021

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, Autosport picks out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

WRC
Nov 18, 2021

WRC
Nov 18, 2021
