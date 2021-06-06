Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sardinia WRC: Ogier extends points lead with comfortable victory Next / Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge
WRC / Rally Italy News

Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in WRC Rally Sardinia interview

By:

WRC2 driver Mads Ostberg has been fined €1000 and has a suspended 25 championship points penalty for using abusive language during a live television interview at Rally Sardinia.

Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in WRC Rally Sardinia interview

The Norwegian made an extraordinary outburst during a live television interview at the end of Stage 18 after he had suffered a front left puncture that robbed him of the class lead.

As he crossed the finish of the stage cameras cut to an onboard of Ostberg shouting and banging his hands on the steering wheel in frustration.

A television reporter then interviewed the Citroen driver who launched into an extraordinary tirade.

“I’m so f****** annoyed all the things happening all of the time,” said an angry Ostberg, who went on to finish the rally sixth overall and second in WRC2.

“These f****** s*** tyres - I touch absolutely nothing [and] straight away I have a puncture. F****** hell, I’m so f****** tired.”

The FIA has since investigated these comments, which breach the FIA International Sporting Code and FIA WRC Sporting Regulations.

A stewards report has since confirmed that Ostberg has been fined €1000 for his actions and faces the “withdrawal of 25 championship points.”

The report read: “A fine of €1000. Withdrawal of 25 championship points for the driver Mads Ostberg in the 2021 WRC2 Championship for Drivers.

Mads Østberg, Torstein Eriksen, TRT World Rally Team Citroen C3 Rally2

Mads Østberg, Torstein Eriksen, TRT World Rally Team Citroen C3 Rally2

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“This penalty is applied with suspension of sentence, the suspension to be revoked should the driver commit a further breach of a similar nature (abusive language in an interview) during an event of the 2021 WRC season.

“During the end of stage interview at the stop control of SS18, Mads Ostberg repeatedly used swear words in a short period of time.

“While the stewards understand that in the heat of the moment, especially after having suffered problems during a special stage, it can be difficult to control emotions, drivers should always have a decent level of control of their words in a live TV interview.

“The use of swear words is considered unsporting behaviour. It damages the image of motorsport in general and contravenes the values defended by the FIA.

“All drivers in an FIA World Championship event should be aware that they are setting an example.”

Autosport contacted Pirelli over Ostberg’s tyre comments, but the manufacturer declined to comment.

shares
comments

Related video

Sardinia WRC: Ogier extends points lead with comfortable victory

Previous article

Sardinia WRC: Ogier extends points lead with comfortable victory

Next article

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

3h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

22h
3
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

46min
4
Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

5h
5
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

4h
Latest news
Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory “special” for Ogier
WRC

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory “special” for Ogier

1h
Evans final stage panic “almost a heart attack” moment for Toyota boss
WRC

Evans final stage panic “almost a heart attack” moment for Toyota boss

4h
Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge
WRC

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge

6h
Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in WRC Rally Sardinia interview
WRC

Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in WRC Rally Sardinia interview

Jun 6, 2021
Sardinia WRC: Ogier extends points lead with comfortable victory
WRC

Sardinia WRC: Ogier extends points lead with comfortable victory

Jun 6, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory “special” for Ogier Rally Italy
WRC

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory “special” for Ogier

Evans final stage panic “almost a heart attack” moment for Toyota boss Rally Italy
WRC

Evans final stage panic “almost a heart attack” moment for Toyota boss

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus
FIA F2

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic Plus

What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic

This week's Arctic Rally Finland will bring the World Rally Championship into new territory. And, almost without exception, the service park can't wait for the subzero challenge to commence

WRC
Feb 25, 2021

Trending Today

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement in Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement in Catalunya MotoGP

Latest news

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory “special” for Ogier
WRC WRC

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory “special” for Ogier

Evans final stage panic “almost a heart attack” moment for Toyota boss
WRC WRC

Evans final stage panic “almost a heart attack” moment for Toyota boss

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge
WRC WRC

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge

Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in WRC Rally Sardinia interview
WRC WRC

Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in WRC Rally Sardinia interview

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.